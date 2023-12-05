The trial to determine whether JetBlue could buy Spirit, further consolidating the industry, has come to an end

BOSTON (AP) — Attorneys for the Justice Department and JetBlue Airways are scheduled to deliver closing arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that will determine whether JetBlue can buy Spirit Airlines, the nation’s largest low-fare carrier.

The Justice Department argues that the proposed $3.8 billion merger would harm consumers by eliminating Spirit and its cheap base fares, leaving fewer options for travelers on a budget. The government filed a lawsuit in March to block the deal.

JetBlue says it needs to buy Spirit to grow and better compete against larger airlines.

There is no jury in the trial, which lasted several weeks and included testimony from the CEOs of both airlines. U.S. District Judge William Young is not expected to issue a decision Tuesday.

The trial represents another test for the Biden administration’s fight against consolidation in the airline industry. Earlier this year, the Justice Department won an antitrust lawsuit and broke up the partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines in New York and Boston.

The results of the current test could reshape the field of so-called ultra-low-cost airlines, which charge lower fares but higher fees than the traditional carriers that dominate the U.S. air-travel market. If Spirit is acquired by JetBlue, Frontier Airlines would become the largest discount carrier in the US.

JetBlue is the nation’s sixth-largest airline by revenue, but buying Spirit will move it past Alaska Airlines and move into fifth place.

On Sunday, Alaska announced its own acquisition — it struck a deal to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1 billion. The Justice Department has not indicated whether it will challenge that deal.

The previous administration allowed a series of mergers that consolidated the industry to the point where four carriers – American, Delta, United and Southwest – control about 80% of the domestic air-travel market. The Justice Department filed lawsuits to obtain concessions in some earlier mergers, but JetBlue-Spirit is the first merger to be prosecuted.

Spirit agreed to merge with Frontier Airlines, which shares its ultra-low-cost business model, but JetBlue defeated Frontier in a bidding war.

Some Wall Street analysts have recently suggested that JetBlue is paying too much for Spirit, which is struggling to recover from the pandemic, and believe it will have to renegotiate the deal. Should do. However, JetBlue has given no indication that it intends to do so. If it wins in court, JetBlue would nearly double its fleet, repaint Spirit’s yellow planes and remove some seats to make them less cramped like JetBlue planes.

Shares of both the airlines were sold off as soon as the opening bell rang on Tuesday amid a broader decline in the market, including in the travel sector.

