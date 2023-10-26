The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried: Can he trick prosecutors? Scaramucci has gained weight

From being an advisor to Sam Bankman-Fried to referring to him as a “huge mistake,” Anthony Scaramucci has been following the criminal trial closely and believes the former crypto mogul will find himself outmatched by government prosecutors who systematically Will destroy their defense.

Scaramucci believes Bankman-Fried’s decision to testify in his criminal trial is a bad move, predicting that the FTX co-founder will face continued questioning from prosecutors and there may now be no escape. Is.

Sam Bankman-Fried Prosecutors Can’t “Out-Fox”

About a year earlier, Bankman-Fried was regarded as a “benign idiot” who had pledged to donate most of his wealth. He supported several charities focused on the world’s most pressing problems.

But he can no longer hide behind “effective altruism.” Recent testimony from former FTX executives also revealed a dark side, one that reflects a spirit of malice.

Anthony Scaramucci, once Bankman-Fried’s mentor and trusted confidant, invested $10 million in FTX’s token (FTT) after the now-defunct exchange acquired 30% of SkyBridge Capital in 2022. Scaramucci’s relationship with him has soured, and he is now “shamed” for taking Bankman-Fried to meet heads of state and portraying him as the “Mark Zuckerberg of crypto”.

Bankman-Fried is accused of using customer funds to cover company losses and faces seven federal charges, including two charges of wire fraud and five counts of conspiracy. He is scheduled to take the stand today, and Scaramucci believes the former FTX executive will be “skinned alive” and “will have no way to escape.”

In a recent interview with CNBC, the founder of SkyBridge Capital said,

“He thinks he’s going to outwit the prosecutors but they’re very, very experienced at this thing.”

Scaramucci also said that Bankman-Fried would “get caught up here on the stand” and added that “this is a very bad move for her.”

“huge mistake”

Scaramucci, best known for his brief tenure as former President Donald Trump’s communications director, admitted a “huge mistake” earlier this month by going into business with Bankman-Fried. The financier summarized his relationship with the executive in a recent interview, saying,

“We decided in 2020 to be more active in the cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 space. I see tremendous growth in that area. Sam was one of the bigger public figures in crypto. We met, liked each other and went into business together. It turned out that he was a fraud. that’s my opinion. He deserves his day in court.”

