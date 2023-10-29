The Traitors series 2 release date teased in new clip

The Traitors series 2 release date releasedBBC – BBC

The BBC has teased the second series of The Traitors with an exciting clip.

Following the massive success of the first series last year, fans are eagerly awaiting the next batch of episodes.

Ahead of tonight’s (28 October) Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC released a brief clip of host Claudia Winkleman pointing towards the camera in her iconic outfit, before the words revealed that the show would be “soon He is coming.” see below:

RELATED: Traitors Board Game Is Finally Available to Buy

Although the exact release date has not yet been confirmed, we should expect series 2 to premiere later this year.

When it returns, fans should expect some changes the second time around, which were previously teased by creator Mike Cotton.

“I think it’s going to be completely different,” he said. digital spy and other press at the BAFTA Television Awards in May.

BBC/Studio Lambert Scotland/Mark Mainz

RELATED: The Traitors Announce New Lineup of Drag Race Stars

“That’s that.” [the cast of series 1] Came to play a game and didn’t become famous, but I think it’s going to be different for Series 2. It’s like a good murder mystery. Everyone thinks they know how to play the game, but they don’t!

“There will be new twists to the game. Everyone knows the basic premise of The Traitors, but there’s so much more we can do with it.”

Cotton also revealed that he hoped the second series, like the first series, would air around Christmas/New Year.

bbc – bbc

RELATED: Hollyoaks and The Traitors star Madeline Smedley confirms exit from Faye Fuller role

Meanwhile, series one star Wilf Webster previously revealed his advice for the next group of contestants, telling ds And other media: “Stay true to your game plan.

“One thing is your emotions get the better of you when you’re out there, but I stuck to my game plan and if I had changed my game plan and then got voted out or something else would have happened I would regret it.

“I think you just have to stick with what you went there to do and not let emotions change your mind.”

traitor Series 1 and the US version are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Series 2 of the UK version is coming soon.

You might also like

Source