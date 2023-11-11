The Trade Desk Stock (NASDAQ:TTD): Overreaction Means Action - TipRanks.com

Is it time to trade with the Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) store? The Trade Desk’s quarterly results suggest it is a good time to act, as the share price has fallen sharply. My contrarian instincts tell me there’s a big opportunity here, and I’m cautious on TTD stock.

Based in California, The Trade Desk offers a cloud-based platform that helps users manage digital advertising campaigns. Of course, The Trade Desk uses artificial intelligence (AI) because it is practically essential for technology companies in 2023.

The chart of TTD stock is volatile and not suitable for investors who do not like volatility. On the other hand, if you like to buy software stocks on dips and can appreciate good financial results, today, you have a chance to do your due diligence on the trade desk.

trade desk Was the stock “de-risked”, or was it really so?

As we’ll discuss in a moment, analysts are generally bullish on TTD. In fact, an analyst recently upgraded The Trade Desk’s rating, but that upgrade may have come at the wrong time.

Notably, New Street analysts upgraded TTD stock to Neutral from Sell last week. According to FlyNew Street analysts believe TTD shares have already been “de-risked” due to Snap’s cautious commentary on brand ad spending.NYSE: SNAP), Meta Platform (NASDAQ: META), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and also due to macro-level concerns and spending disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.

These are fair points, no doubt, but New Street’s upgrade wasn’t enough to prevent a third-quarter earnings disaster for Trade Desk stock, which is down ~17% today and was down even more earlier. Obviously, Trade Desk shares weren’t “risk-free” enough to convince today’s traders to buy TTD stock.

However, you might be surprised to learn how good The Trade Desk’s actual quarterly results were. On the other hand, investors nowadays want more than adequate historical results; They also call for overly optimistic forward guidance.

Traders react poorly despite decline in TTD earnings

Here are the details for the third quarter of 2023. The Trade Desk reported $493 million in GAAP revenue, up 25% year-over-year and above Wall Street’s expectation of $487 million. Turning to the bottom line, The Trade Desk posted adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 per share.

These are the key figures, but there were other highlights for The Trade Desk’s quarter. For one thing, The Trade Desk’s client retention rate remained above 95% through the third quarter of 2023. Impressively, the company has maintained customer retention of 95% or more for nine consecutive years.

Additionally, The Trade Desk repurchased $90 million worth of common shares during the third quarter. Additionally, as of September 30, 2023, the Trade Desk had $273 million available and authorized for further buybacks. So, if you’re a fan of companies that buy back their stock, you might like TTD.

It all sounds great, doesn’t it? However, The Trade Desk published current-quarter revenue guidance of “at least $580 million”. In contrast, the Wall Street consensus estimate was around $610 million.

Now, wait a minute. “At least $580 million” might include $610, right? Furthermore, even if The Trade Desk only achieves $580 million in sales for the current quarter, this would still represent a solid improvement and an 18% year-over-year growth rate compared to the $493 million generated during the third quarter.

According to analysts, is TTD stock worth buying?

On TipRanks, TTD comes in as a Strong Buy based on 18 Buy and one Hold ratings given by analysts over the last three months. The average TTD stock price target is $81.71, indicating 27.6% upside potential.

If you are wondering which analyst you should follow to buy and sell TTD stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year time frame) is Truist Financial’s Joseph Squali, with an average return of 81.8. % Is. Rating and 91% success rate. Click on the image below to know more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Trade Desk Stock?

Short-term investors can sometimes be overly reactive and downright irrational. Yet, this is how buyable declines happen. Your job is to decide whether the decline in TTD stock is worth buying.

To be honest, The Trade Desk’s revenue guidance wasn’t too shocking, and it implies strong quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year sales growth. Furthermore, Trade Desk shares may actually be “de-risked” now that they are trading at a substantial discount. So, if you can handle the volatility, I’d say TTD stock is worth considering right now.

exposure

Source: www.tipranks.com