America’s only cobalt mine opened last year to much fanfare, as the mineral is important for green energy. But it surprisingly closed down after just a few months.

Ari Shapiro, host:

2023 is set to be the hottest year on record. This is also a year when many countries have invested billions in electric vehicles. As Stacey Vanek Smith reports, the batteries that power them contain some materials that are difficult to find, and the sources of those materials are not easy to pin down.

STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Last October, some of the most prominent VIPs gathered at a historic event to celebrate a major progress toward reducing fossil fuel use.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Hello everyone.

VANEK SMITH: It was a good old-fashioned ribbon cutting.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We also have scissors.

VANEK SMITH: The governor, people from the Commerce Department, even some diplomats were there.

Arthur Sinodino: I’m Arthur Sinodino, Australian Ambassador to the US

VANEK SMITH: For this ribbon cutting, Sinodino flew across the country and braved 30 miles of unpaved, switchback roads to reach a remote mine 8,000 feet up in the Salmon River Mountains of Idaho.

Sinodino: I’m really excited to be here. I’m out somewhere with some of my best friends for the opening of their cobalt mine.

VANEK SMITH: This will be the only cobalt mine in the US. Cobalt is an essential component in the batteries that power our phones and electric cars, but it can be difficult to find. The mountains here contain one of America’s only known reserves, said Bryce Crocker, head of Jervois Global, the Australian company that owns the mine.

Bryce Crocker: Cobalt is important. So this was a huge opportunity. And obviously, that’s why we’ve invested.

VANEK SMITH: Right now, most of the cobalt used by the U.S. and its allies comes from mines that are owned or controlled by China or the Democratic Republic of Congo, and that’s a potential problem. Car batteries are meant to replace oil as the main source of energy. And if that energy supply is jeopardized, it threatens the ability of the economy to function.

Crocker: That’s why America’s own cobalt supply is so important.

Vanek Smith: Taking all this into account, a cobalt mine seems like a pretty fail-safe investment. But…

Crocker: Unfortunately, immediately after the inauguration ceremony, the price of cobalt declined steadily.

VANEK SMITH: From about $40 a pound to $15, where it is today. At that price, Crocker’s mine might not break even.

Crocker: Before we could even start we had to close the mine and lay off about 300 people.

VANEK SMITH: But how did this happen, especially when demand for cobalt is expected to double in the next few years?

Caspar Rawls: Cobalt prices are at multi-year lows, and a lot of people are surprised by that.

VANEK SMITH: Caspar Rawls of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence says cobalt production increased massively during the pandemic, and markets are still flooded. At the same time, the global demand for electric vehicles has declined. But he also says mining is a tough business.

Rawls: We call it the great raw material disconnect.

VANEK SMITH: That is, yes, cobalt is an important part of most countries’ and company’s future plans, but future plans don’t pay the bills, and the mines’ bills are very real. Opening just one mine can cost millions of dollars.

Rawls: It’s like that – on average one in a thousand makes it into production.

VANEK SMITH: And even if a mine does start producing, there’s a constant concern about the price of what they’re mining, and metal prices are extremely volatile. Rawls says it could be years before cobalt prices bounce back, or it could happen next week. That’s what Bryce Crocker is hoping.

Crocker: I’m at the mine today. I just came out of the underground.

Vanek Smith: Crocker is still actively tending his mine, talking to companies and potential investors trying to bring in cash. And the US government has spent some money.

Crocker: We’re very confident in the long term. Now it’s a question of maintaining forward momentum.

VANEK SMITH: Crocker believes the markets will catch up to political realities, and as soon as they do, he plans to cut that ribbon again and start digging.

Stacey Vanek Smith, NPR News.

