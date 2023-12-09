The total value locked in DeFi exceeds the GDP of many countries

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is heating up with massive capital inflows. The prices of most cryptocurrencies are rising while investors are locking in value on the Web3 protocol.

Notably, Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi is back to a 2023 yearly high of $52.71 billion. Finbold retrieved this data from DefiLlama On December 9, at press time the 24-hour volume was $4.45 billion, and the total funding amount was $97.74 billion.

Total value locked in DeFi – USD. Source: DefiLlama

GDP of world economies is below the value of DeFi

Interestingly, the current TVL is more than the GDP of the top 91 countries by 2023 wikipedialist of. Specifically, Uganda’s 2023 GDP is $52.39 billion, Tunisia’s is $51.27 and Jordan’s is $50.02.

Other countries with GDP less than the total value of DeFi in this top 100 economic list are Cameroon, Bolivia, Latvia, Bahrain, Paraguay, Estonia, and Nepal.

List of countries by GDP (nominal in millions). Source: wikipedia

“Gross domestic product (GDP) is the market value of all final goods and services in a country in a given year.” — Wikipedia

Top Chains and Protocols in Total Value Locked

After setting this new milestone among the world’s 90 top economies, the global relevance of decentralized finance has increased. Essentially, TVL measures the amount of USD value of tokens staked, used, or invested in each blockchain and protocol.

First up, here are the top 5 chains in total value locked at the time of publication:

Ethereum (ETH): $29.63 billion

Tron (TRX): $8.19 billion

BNB Chain (BNB): $3.16 billion

Arbitrum (ARB): $2.38 billion

Solana (SOL): $936.52 million

Top 5 chains based on total value locked. Source: DefiLlama

Second, the top 5 protocols with the highest USD price locked are:

Lido (LDO): $21.87 billion

Manufacturers (MKR): $8.95 billion

AAVE: $6.58 billion

JustLend (JUST): $6.55 billion

Uniswap (UNI): $4.13 billion

Top 5 chains based on total value locked. Source: DefiLlama

It is also worth noting that Ethereum dominates at 56%, and Lido dominates at 41% of the total value locked among other chains and protocols respectively.

If the current capital flows towards DeFi continue, the entire decentralized ecosystem will benefit.

Investors are currently positioning themselves in the new economy, which is already outperforming many countries. However, decentralized finance is still highly experimental, requiring caution and proper risk management.

