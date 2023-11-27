First of all, let me say that I really like Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson. Since being promoted from the Marlies on November 6, Robertson has scored 5 points in 8 games (hockeydb.com), and played like he belongs in the NHL.

The fact that he has been viewed as a solid prospect for a long time and is finally showing some potential makes this the perfect time to trade him. The Toronto Maple Leafs need a lot of help on the blueline and have a limited pool of trade assets. But why give up on a player the organization has patiently groomed for the last three years?

The one word answer to that question is “injuries”. Since being drafted by the Leafs in the second round in 2019, Robertson has already suffered more injuries than a career-high. Broken leg. Knee Shake. Waist. The most recent incident occurred last January when Robertson was shut down for the season due to shoulder surgery.

That injury resulted from an innocent-looking physical examination of the Los Angeles Kings’ Matt Roy. Unfortunately (and I hope I’m wrong), this is the type of injury waiting to happen to Robertson again.

The Toronto Maple Leafs should consider trading Nick Robertson

The NHL is a tough workplace, and despite the best training, workouts, nutrition, etc., players often suffer injuries. Avoiding injuries is really a skill that has to be learned at some point. Of course, misfortune can strike anyone at any time, but there are ways to protect yourself that reduce the chance of injury.

A few examples from the Toronto Maple Leafs come to mind. First of all, we rarely see Mitch Marner hitting hard in the open ice or on the boards. This is because, as a small forward, as Marner began playing contact hockey, he had to learn to keep his head up and get out of the way of checkers quickly. Otherwise he would never have made it to the NHL.

Another example is that of Auston Matthews. Being a large man (6’3″ 215 lbs) and being the best player on the ice while growing up, Matthews never had to face battles against skilled adults until he turned professional. In his first season as a Leaf, Matthews was hit on the boards in awkward positions several times, and was fortunate to avoid serious injury. You don’t see it anymore, because Matthews has learned to use body positioning to avoid the worst collisions.

Back to Nick Robertson. I love his speed, his shot, his skating. You have to admire his tenacity, work ethic and attitude. I think he has the talent to be a good middle six forward. But watching him play, I get nervous at least once per game when he gets knocked down the ice by a bigger opponent.

Robertson is 5’9″, 178 pounds. You can’t play the way he plays, giving up most opponents by several inches in height and 20-30 pounds in weight. You will get hurt. again. The fact that he hasn’t adjusted his playing style since shoulder surgery suggests to me that there probably won’t be significant changes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need young, cheap forwards over the next few years as the big dollars continue to flow for Matthews, Marner and Nylander (probably). However, that role could be filled by the likes of Matthew Nease, Fraser Minton, Bobby McMann and Pontus Holmberg.

It makes sense to motivate a player who may have trouble staying healthy to support a defense that is in desperate need of help.

Source: editorinleaf.com