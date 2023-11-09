The Toronto Blue Jays have interest in four players this winter

The offseason is officially underway as general manager meetings are currently underway in Arizona and the rumor mill is in full swing. Led by superstar Shohei Ohtani in this free agency period, the market this winter is weaker than last offseason outside of the Japanese two-way MVP.

The Blue Jays themselves have six players headed to free agency and have some holes on the roster that will need filling. Daulton Varsho will likely move to center field with Kevin Kiermaier likely returning, so the Jays will need a left fielder. Needed matt chapman Without a return, the Jays will need someone to man the hot corner, whether it comes internally or externally. With Brandon Belt and Whit Merrifield also headed to the open market, the Jays would likely benefit from adding a 1B/DH platoon type, while perhaps canvassing from within for a bench infielder. While filling the roster holes is a good place to start, the Jays will look to add some firepower to what they bring after seeing a steady decline in production after focusing on pitching and defense in 2023.

With meetings underway and the hot stove turned on to officially start the offseason, here are four players the Blue Jays have already expressed interest in, whether it’s meeting with player/representatives or simply chronicling the season. Has linked them to a player early.

Matt Chapman – 3B

Chapman is an obvious candidate for a return and is reportedly a player general manager Ross Atkins has said expressed interest in bringing him back On a multi-year deal, according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. He already has a qualifying offer, but given the current crop of position player free agents (particularly at third base), he’s unlikely to sign a one-year deal worth more than $20 million.

The reunion makes sense for the Jays, as the glove-first infielder was solid for the club over the past two seasons with a .756 OPS with 44 home runs and 130 RBIs, while posting 14 DRs at third base, earning another of. Gold Glove Award last season. The 2023 campaign was a rollercoaster for Chapman, as he excelled in April, but struggled mightily the rest of the time, posting a similar OPS to his 2022 season (.755 vs. .757), but hitting ten fewer home runs. Due to this there was a decline in his power. runs, the lowest total of his career since his rookie campaign (except the COVID-19 season). He compensated by hitting 39 doubles, more than three times his career high of 42 in 2018, and was a high percentile batsman in terms of average exit velocity (93.4 MPH), barrel % (17.1%) and hard-hitting. Hit% (56.4%).

Source: www.yardbarker.com