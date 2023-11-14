The top 10 places in the UK where house prices have risen the most

In first place is Powys in Wales, which has seen the strongest house price growth of 17.4% in the last 12 months. Photo: Getty (David Williams via Getty Images)

The average house price in the UK has fallen by 3.9% compared to last year, with higher interest rates hitting mortgage affordability. However, there are still places across the country where property values ​​have increased.

More than 70 local areas have bucked the national trend with rising property prices, according to new research released by Halifax.

The analysis, based on data from the lender’s house price index, looked at specific property prices in more than 300 local authority areas across the UK in the three months to September, and compared them with equivalent figures for 2022.

Taking the top spot is Powys in Wales, which has seen the strongest increase in house prices with 17.4% over the past 12 months.

It is the largest but least densely populated county in Wales, known for its villages and market towns, and featuring a stunning landscape of valleys and mountains, including the Brecon Beacons National Park. Newtown, also known as Y Drenwyd in Welsh, is the largest town in Powys.

In England, East Lindsey in the East Midlands tops the list with a 13.3% increase, and in Scotland, Moray saw the highest property price inflation with 10.7%.

East Lindsey is located along the east coast of Lincolnshire, home to the Lincolnshire Wolds. It also includes the award-winning Blue Flag beaches of Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea.

Meanwhile, Moreh is another predominantly rural area. It includes top golf courses and many of Scotland’s whiskey distilleries. Apart from being part of the Cairngorms National Park, it is equally famous for the colony of bottle-nose dolphins that live in the Moray Firth.

Rounding out the top five are Babergh in eastern England and Sunderland in the North East, with prices rising 10.3% and 8.9% respectively.

The rest of the top 10 also includes Ealing in west London (7.5%), Westminster in the City of London at 7.4%, Bolsover in the East Midlands (7.2%), Cumberland in the North West (6.7%) and Rossendale in the North West. An increase of 6.7% in the North West.

“There are a number of factors that can influence house prices in your local area, ranging from the mix of properties available and the extent of any new housing to the quality of schools and abundance of job opportunities,” says director of Halifax Mortgages Kim Kinnard said. Said.

“It is clear that the UK housing market is not a single-entity that performs in a uniform manner across the country, there are differences.”

“While nationally property prices have seen a decline over the last year due to the current pressure on mortgage affordability, there remains potential for house price growth in many areas. While the limited supply of properties for sale may be a factor, it also shows that in some areas, local market activity – and demand among buyers – remains strong.

He added: “Many of the places highlighted in our research also benefit from remote or rural settings and include Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. “These are characteristics that will continue to be desirable for prospective homeowners, leading to a broader housing market performance trend.”

