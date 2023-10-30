The top 10% of US households are $28 trillion richer since 2020—and economists are slowly waking up to the spending revolution

The recent flow of data from the U.S. government has made one thing abundantly clear: A surge in consumer spending is fueling strong growth, demonstrating a resilience that has baffled economists, Federal Reserve officials, and even ​That has even confounded the sour sentiments expressed in opinion polls by Americans themselves. ,

The government said Friday that spending by consumers rose a sharp 0.4% in September — even after adjusting for inflation and even as Americans face persistently high borrowing costs.

Economists have warned that such vigorous spending is unlikely to continue in the coming months. Many families are withdrawing money from the dwindling pool of savings. Others are increasingly turning to credit cards. And economists say the extra savings millions of households had built up during the pandemic — from stimulus aid and fewer opportunities to travel, dine out and visit entertainment venues — has been nearly wiped out.

Still, the truth is that given the unusual nature of the post-pandemic economy, no one knows where things will go from here. The “death of the consumer” and the ensuing recession have been predicted by most economists for at least a year. So far, not only is there no recession in sight, but consumers appear to be healthy overall. Spending may decline in the coming months, yet it is not clear that it will end.

On Thursday, the government said the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the July-September quarter, the fastest rate since 2021, due to a jump in spending by Americans. People spent on used cars and restaurant meals, airfare and hotel rooms. Most of this, even after adjusting for higher prices, was for discretionary goods, suggesting that many people feel confident in their finances and job security.

The sustainability of that spending has caught the attention of Fed officials, who have indicated they will keep their key interest rate unchanged when they meet this week. But they have also made clear that they are monitoring economic data for any signs that inflation may rise again and further rate hikes are needed.

“I am continually amazed at the resilience of consumer spending,” Christopher Waller, an influential Fed board member, said in a speech this month.

Meanwhile, businesses, especially those in the huge services sector, are benefiting from pent-up demand even after pandemic restrictions, likely driven by higher income earners. Last week, Royal Caribbean Group reported strong quarterly earnings. Despite the company raising prices, passengers flocked to their cruise ships and spent more.

“The acceleration in consumer spending on experiences has led us to another excellent quarter,” said CEO Jason Liberty. “Looking ahead, we see demand picking up.”

So what’s behind such huge gains so far? Economists point to several factors: strong hiring and low unemployment along with healthy finances for most households emerging from the pandemic. In particular, wealthier households have enjoyed substantial increases in home values ​​and stock portfolios, potentially increasing their spending.

Steady hiring has brought the unemployment rate to a near five-decade low of 3.8% and the proportion of working women in their prime working years – aged 25 to 54 – has reached a record high. Layoff measures are near historic lows. More jobs means more income, which usually means more spending.

“We believe you shouldn’t bet against the consumer unless there are going to be real job losses,” said Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist at SGH Macro Advisors.

In the July-September quarter, Americans increased spending on durable goods – furniture, appliances, jewelry and accessories – something people typically cut back if they are worried about their jobs or the economy.

With inflation slowing – it is still at a high 3.7%, down from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 – average wages are beginning to outpace price growth. By some measures, wage growth has not yet fully balanced the inflation increase that began in 2021. But since late last year, wages have risen faster than prices, which is likely to drive up some spending.

In many low-paying industries such as hotels, restaurants and warehouses, companies have struggled to find and keep workers and have raised wages accordingly. Julia Pollack, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, calculated that for the lowest-paid 10% of workers, wages have increased by 25% since the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic began. This is well ahead of the 18% increase in prices over that time.

And according to a report from the Fed, most households started 2023 better off than before the pandemic struck. The net worth of the average family – the midpoint between the richest and poorest – rose 37% from 2019 to 2022 as home prices soared higher and the stock market soared. It was the biggest jump in records dating back more than 30 years.

Most of the savings accumulated by Americans over the past three years has flowed to the richest households, who have spent on travel and other experiences. Typically, economists say, the richest fifth of Americans spend about two-fifths of all spending.

According to the Fed, the total wealth of the richest tenth of households increased by $28 trillion – or nearly a third – from the first quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2023. The poorest half of Americans received larger percentage increases, but much smaller in total dollars, from about $2 trillion to $3.6 trillion. (Those figures have not been adjusted for inflation.)

“While wealth is rising relative to the last three years… I think it’s playing a bigger role in this spending power than we thought,” said Sarah Wolff, U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley.

Small business owners like Brett Sensitz, managing partner of Gotham Restaurant in New York City, can attest to this. Higher-dollar spending by middle-aged customers has helped replace many of their older patrons who moved out of town during COVID. These customers, who typically work in technology and finance, are buying $150 to $200 bottles of wine and spending a little more than $200 on steaks for two.

He said the average check per person has increased by more than 20% to about $145 compared to pre-pandemic days, and he has had groups of up to 60 people hosting dinners at his restaurants.

“People are back,” he said. “There’s more energy.”

Aditya Bhave, senior economist at Bank of America, said the spending is not all driven by the rich. Spending on bank credit and debit cards by households earning less than $50,000 has grown faster than spending by higher-earning customers.

Some Americans, even while keeping a close eye on their finances, feel they have room to keep themselves busy. Consider Valerie Zaffina, a 74-year-old retired teacher who was picking up a piece of jewelry at a Kohl’s store in Ramsey, New Jersey, last week. She said she and her husband live on a fixed income and spend carefully.

But Zafina still decided to spend big — about $5,000 to decorate her rental apartment, including a $2,500 sofa and a $600 rug. It is his first major decorating project in 18 years.

“This year has been very disappointing for me and I wanted to do something for myself,” she said. “So, yes, I’m redecorating. “I’m in a tough spot, but I’m sticking to a budget.”

Many analysts still warn of a new crop of headwinds facing consumers and the economy. For example, about 30 million student loan borrowers had to start paying off their loans this month. And government dysfunction in Washington could lead to a government shutdown next month.

A report on Friday showed that inflation-adjusted income fell along with the savings rate last month, yet consumers increased their spending. Economists say this trend is not sustainable.

Still, those challenges may not prove as damaging as feared. Student loan payments, for example, increased even before the Oct. 1 deadline to resume them, Bhave said. And it appears that some borrowers have taken advantage of the 12-month grace period granted by the Biden administration, suggesting that most borrowers can resume paying the money back — at least for now.

And Visa executives, which reported strong third-quarter earnings and increased spending by its U.S. credit card customers abroad, also downplayed the potential impact of student loan repayments.

Visa’s chief financial officer, Christopher Suh, said the company is “not taking into account any impact” from the loan repayments because “we have not seen any meaningful impact yet.” “Consumer spending across sectors from high to low has remained flat since March.”

“There is a lot of doom and gloom all around the consumer,” Bhave said. “And yet the data continues to trend upward, surprisingly.”

,

D’Innocenzio reported from New York.

Source: fortune.com