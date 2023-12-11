The token of the Venus protocol fell over 12% amid claims of exploitation

The Venus Protocol, a major debt market on the BNB series, denied allegations of a major security violation in the previous weekend.

As the blockchain security firm Slomist reported, these speculation initially suggested exploitation of $ 54 billion.

Venus protocol refutes claims of large exploitation

Brad Harrison, head of Venus Labs, addressed these concerns through a post on X on 10 December.

Some facts: The Binance oracle, which supports SNBNB’s assets in a *separate* pool, reported an incorrect price resulting in a borrowing of approximately $200k. This is the only reported issue. This user is associated with a Binance account. There is no core pool or other issue. – Brad 🫀/ACC (@Bradherenow) 10 December 2023

He clarified that the incident was not the exploitation of the Venus Protocol, but was wrongly reporting prices by the decentralized application Benens Oracle, which was supported in providing external data to smart contracts. This error borrowed an improper borrowing of approximately $ 200,000, which is much lower than the rumored Arabs.

Harrison assured investors and users that the issue was separated and no other pools have been affected within the Venus ecosystem. He emphasized the team’s commitment to increase safety in varying pools, especially through advanced support to the price flexibility mechanism.

The announcement came after a post by Slow Mist, initially accused of damage due to an exploitation in the Venus Protocol.

It seems @VenusProtocol Has been exploited. Please go ahead carefully! pic.twitter.com/Ufxxk4IWTW – SlowMist (@SlowMist_Team) 10 December 2023

Further details revealed by Venus Protocol revealed that mispricing has impacted SNBNB, a yield-oriented liquid-stacked version of BNB, causing users to unwittingly borrow approximately $270,000 of assets. Laid.

Venus protocol takes action after Oracle error

In response, the Venus protocol has temporarily stopped the SNBB market and two other markets as a precautionary measure – AGEUR and STKBNB -. These markets share the same configuration with Benance Oracle.

The Venus Protocol has also announced a plan to insert approximately $ 274,000 into the pool affected by its treasure. It will be supplemented by efforts to recover funds with the help of partners.

Following @chaos_labs Out of an abundance of caution due to today’s Binance Oracle price feed issue on the recommendations and isolated LST BNB pool, the SNBNB market has been temporarily halted along with 2 other *separate* markets (AGEUR, STKBNB) with the same Binance… – Venus Protocol (@VenusProtocol) 10 December 2023

The Benance Oracle team has allegedly resolved the issue, “It is also noteworthy that the Benance Oracle team has already identified the problem and corrected it, and it is strictly a precautionary temporary remedy, ” he adds.

Despite these assurances and quick action, according to the coingeco data, the price of the original tokens of the Venus protocol declined, which fell more than 12% to $ 9.43.

The Venus Protocol, similar to decentralized finance platforms like Aave and Compound, allows users to lend, borrow, and swap different cryptocurrencies.

It is an important player in the Defi region, especially on the BNB series, which displays the dynamic and responsible nature of the blockchain-based financial ecosystem.

