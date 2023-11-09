‘The timing couldn’t have been better’: Cineplex hails end of actors’ strike after record third quarter

TORONTO — Canada’s biggest movie chain had plenty of reason to celebrate Thursday.

Summer crowds to see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” generated record revenues, Cineplex Inc. reports, with the company happy to see the end of a lengthy Hollywood strike that had halted television and film production for months. And the future of the film was put in jeopardy. Make a row.

“The timing couldn’t be better,” Cineplex Chief Executive Alice Jacobs said in an interview Thursday, referring to the company’s mood.

“Looks like we solved the strike ourselves.”

Thousands of striking stars represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike in July, joining talent supported by the Writers Guild of America who had already walked off the job.

While the writers ended their nearly five-month strike in September, the actors’ job action continued, keeping stars away from the Toronto International Film Festival and delaying the start of some films.

“Dune: Part Two,” “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and Zendaya’s tennis film “Challengers” were among the films pushed back to 2024.

“The end of the strike basically takes away the negativity that people were seeing going forward in business,” Jacobs said.

“Yes, there will be a delay or two, but the main thing is that these films are not disappearing, they are just changing slightly.”

Although Jacobs isn’t sure which movies might arrive in theaters later than scheduled, on an earnings call earlier in the day he pointed to an article from Deadline that included “Deadpool,” “Beetlejuice.” And several films were shown, including the sequel to “Venom”. Emphasis is being laid on restarting as soon as possible.

In the coming months, the cineplex is expected to screen “Ferrari,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Napoleon,” “Wonka” and Disney’s “Wish,” as well as the concert film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” Used to be.

Cineplex Inc.’s excitement over its future film slate grew after it reported net income of $29.7 million in its latest quarter as “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning” helped its revenue. Helped reach the all-time quarterly level. record.

The company’s profit fell to 40 cents a diluted share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $30.9 million, or 43 cents a diluted share, a year earlier.

Last year’s quarterly results included a one-time gain of $49.8 million related to the restructuring of its Scene loyalty program.

Total revenue for the quarter totaled $463.6 million, up from $339.8 million in the same quarter last year. The $463.6 million set an all-time quarterly record for the company.

The increase came as theater attendance increased to about 15.7 million during the quarter compared to about 11.1 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron increased to $12.00, compared to $11.25 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron was $8.44, up from $8.35 in the same quarter last year.

Much of the result was due to the smash hit “Barbie,” the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which had the highest attendance in July at Cineplex theaters.

“Taylor Swift: The Era’s Tour”, which Cineplex recently released, was also considered “record-breaking” in the concert movie category.

It grossed more than $165 million in box office revenue domestically, Jacobs said, and brought in legions of fans who traded friendship bracelets and wore elaborate costumes to the theaters.

“I wasn’t a big friendship bracelet maker, but I was a part of that whole fun process and it was really cool to see,” Jacob said.

When asked if Beyoncé’s concert film would be as popular, he said he doubted it would be big in major markets.

“I don’t know how it would do in smaller towns, whereas Taylor did really well everywhere else.”

