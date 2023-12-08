The time is now: Scientists urge the world to declare a new era on the Moon

The moon is no longer clear. We humans have been messing around there for more than half a century, and our prints, dead equipment, crashed spacecraft, art and even feces are scattered across its gray and cratered surface.

Scientists say now the time has come. Humans have become the major force influencing the Moon’s geography. And it’s only going to get worse in the coming years, as more and more missions head towards Earth’s fascinating satellite.

Researchers say that for this we need to put words and actions into words. In a new paper they argue that we need to declare a new era on the Moon – the Lunar Anthropocene – starting with the landing of Russia’s Luna 2 spacecraft in 1959.

“This idea is similar to the discussion of the Anthropocene on Earth — the exploration of how much humans have impacted our planet,” says planetary geoarchaeologist Justin Holcomb of the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas.

The first photo taken on the Moon by Neil Armstrong showed a bag of trash. (NASA)

“There is consensus that the Anthropocene on Earth began at some point in the past, whether hundreds of thousands of years ago or in the 1950s. Similarly, on the Moon, we argue that the lunar Anthropocene has already begun , but we want to prevent large-scale damage or its detection will be delayed until we can measure significant lunar halos caused by human activities, which will be too late.”

Humans are brilliant at adapting to and thriving in the world’s diverse and strange environments. We have spread and made ourselves at home wherever we roam. In some places it is definitely more comfortable for us than in others, but we find a way. And then we leave evidence of our existence wherever we go.

When we figured out how to go into space, we took our trash with us. The space around the Earth is littered with our discarded junk. And when we send a spacecraft to the Moon, we leave some trace of our presence, a giant ‘we were here’ in the form of defunct instruments, trash, or craters and debris left by spacecraft impacts. .

A selection of objects and crash impacts left by humans on the Moon. (Holcomb et al.)

In their paper, Holcomb and his colleagues, anthropologist Rolf Mandel of the University of Kansas and geologist Carl Wegman of North Carolina State University, make their case for assessing and cataloging the impact of human activity on the Moon.

“Cultural processes on the Moon are beginning to overtake the natural background of geological processes,” Holcomb says.

“These processes involve moving sediment on the Moon, which we refer to as ‘regolith.’ Typically, these processes involve meteorite impacts and mass movement events. However, when we use rovers, landers And considering the impact of human movement, they significantly disturb the regolith. In the context of the new space race, the lunar landscape will be completely different in 50 years.”

Their goal is to refute the myth that the Moon is more or less unchanged. Human activity has caused more change than many of us thought, and we may be harming the delicate lunar environment, including the reserves of water ice and tenuous exosphere hanging on its surface.

In addition, we may want to see the preservation of our important lunar cultural history: footprints, flags, photographs, and other important artifacts from crewed lunar exploration that took place in the 1960s and 1970s.

It is our heritage, he says, and an important part of human history since we took our first steps beyond our world – yet only minimal efforts are being made to track and preserve it.

“As archaeologists, we see the footprints on the Moon as an extension of humanity’s journey out of Africa, an important milestone in the survival of our species,” says Holcomb.

“These impressions are linked with the broader narrative of evolution. Within this framework we want to capture the interests of not only planetary scientists but also archaeologists and anthropologists who are not typically involved in discussions about planetary science.”

