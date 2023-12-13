The 'tide has turned' in the housing market as asking rents fall by the most in almost 4 years

Redfin said average asking rents saw their largest year-over-year decline since February 2020.

It comes as an increase in supply has sent rental vacancies to the highest level since the beginning of 2021.

“Tenants are finally getting a break,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.

The rental market is finally shifting in favor of potential renters, as better deals are on the rise.

“Times have changed for renters,” Redfin said in the headline of its latest report, which found that the U.S. average asking rent declined 2.1% in November from a year earlier. It said this was the biggest annual decline since February 2020.

Rising rent prices have been a widespread theme since the surge in remote work, only made worse by a reduction in housing supply – a problem facing both home buyers and potential renters.

But an increase in construction has boosted inventory, with the number of completed apartments rising 7% year over year in the third quarter, Redfin said.

Meanwhile, rental vacancies reached their highest level since the first quarter of 2021, prompting landlords to offer more concessions to attract new tenants.

This is supported by earlier data from Zillow, which found that 30% of rental listings in November offered at least one benefit, increasing from 24% in the previous year.

“Renters are finally getting a break,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said in the report. “Better deals are easier to find as landlords are making concessions and rents have started to drop in a meaningful way. The increased supply also means renters have more good options to choose from.”

Still, Redfin cautioned against expectations of widespread rent declines through 2024. While more apartments have come online, few single-family homes have become available. And given growing families and the popularity of remote work, larger rental units will likely see higher prices.

While potential home buyers will have more reasons for optimism in 2024, many will remain unaffordable, forcing them to rent.

The decline in home prices may be limited, as other analysts forecast mortgage rates to remain between 6%-7% next year.

Source: www.businessinsider.com