The ticking time bomb under Britain's universities

Vice-chancellors across the country have been warning about the growing crisis in university finances for years. Now, dire warnings are becoming reality.

Coventry University last week announced plans to cut funding by £95m over the next two years after the discovery of an £85m black hole in its budget.

Sheffield Hallam University has invited its 1,700 academic staff members to apply for voluntary redundancy.

University of Aberdeen is consulting on scrapping single honors degrees in modern languages [or ‘is planning to’, but the consultation is still open, they have only confirmed that they will keep offering joint honours] Because the income from these courses does not cover staffing costs.

In November, Staffordshire University announced redundancies, meaning more than one in 20 staff would lose their jobs.

Universities have begun massive layoffs and cost-cutting programs as declining tuition fees, high inflation, low international student numbers and hefty employee pensions are impacting the finances of higher education institutions.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute and former government adviser, has warned of potentially thousands of job losses at the country’s universities.

He warns that the scenario is the worst since the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher had to intervene to save University College Cardiff from ruin. Hillman believes that for the first time in history, an institution may go bankrupt.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), which represents the UK’s 142 universities, says: “I’m talking to universities every day of the week and I don’t think I’ve found a university that isn’t making the cut. Of some kind.

“Not all of them are due to job losses, but a lot of them are. This is happening across the sector.”

The latest announcements follow the University of Brighton’s decision earlier this year to cut more than 100 academic staff, including 23 who were issued with forced redundancies.

Spokespeople for Coventry, Brighton, Staffordshire and Sheffield Hallam universities said they had to take steps to make their finances sustainable.

In addition to cutting staff and dropping courses, universities are also postponing investments. According to UUK, class sizes are increasing across the board, with the average student-staff ratio rising from 15.5 to 16.9 in the seven years to 2021-22. Some organizations are selling everything from land to artwork.

“Everyone is facing a scenario where expenditure will exceed income within the next three years,” says David Maguire, vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia.

Maguire took over at UEA in May 2023 after the university found a £30m gap in its budget, which it feared would grow to £45m within three years. Falling student numbers and high staffing costs were blamed.

He reduced the workforce through several rounds of voluntary severance and redundancies. Investments were also reduced, including cuts in the recruitment of PhD students.

Now, UEA expects to be in the red again in two years.

Maguire warns that the entire region will need to undergo a similar radical change to survive.

“I strongly believe that the business model for universities is not sustainable in its current form, it has to change,” he says. He believes that some universities will soon switch to an online-only learning model for some courses. Can switch.

The first issue is tuition fees. Since 2017 these have been frozen at £9,250. However, since then inflation has increased and wages have increased. This has, in many cases, resulted in a loss-making cost of delivering some courses.

Universities will now have to make up a funding shortfall of £2,500 per English graduate student. This will double to £5,000 by 2030.

As cash has declined in real terms, demand for universities has also increased. Jenny Higham, vice-chancellor of St George’s University and head of policy for funding at UUK, says students need more mental health support, more careers support and more financial support because of rising rents.

To shore up budgets, universities have become more dependent on higher tuition fees from foreign students. Foreign students are not subject to the same limits on tuition fees, allowing institutions to earn more.

In 2016, tuition fees from foreign students made up 13 percent of universities’ income. Since then it has increased to 19 percent.

Hillman says: “The business model of universities is that they basically lose money on everything except foreign students.”

However, now this income source is under threat. Changes in immigration rules mean that, from January, international students will not be able to bring dependents on their visa unless they are on a postgraduate research programme.

Due to this, people are already hesitant in applying. The number of Nigerian students enrolling in January 2024, the group most likely to bring dependents, has fallen by 40 per cent year-on-year, according to analysis by higher education network QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

The government is also reviewing the graduate route, which currently means overseas students can work in the UK for up to two years after completing their studies, or PhD students can work in the UK for up to three years. Stern says this threat is “toxic” for international applicants.

She says: “I’m worried that in January and February a whole bunch of chickens will come home to roost.”

To make matters worse, many universities are forced to incur rising pension bills. Universities which used to be under local authority control before the abolition of the polytechnic system will have to offer a teachers pension scheme.

The Teachers Pension Scheme is an unfunded public service pension scheme that promises members a set level of income in retirement. It has 722,000 active members in the education sector and contribution rates are set by the government.

The employer contribution rate on the scheme will increase by five percentage points in April to about 29 per cent.

The Education Department has said it will provide extra funding to schools to cover additional contributions after the increase in April, but higher education institutions are autonomous and so will not get the extra cash.

Both the Tories and Labor have remained largely silent on the issue of university finances. Former Universities Minister Jo Johnson has proposed allowing universities to raise their fees in line with inflation based on their performance ratings, but this has received little attention from policymakers.

Hillman says: “Neither Keir Starmer nor Rishi Sunak are prepared to seriously propose higher tariffs this side of a general election.”

Maguire says: “Nobody outside the sector is going to solve this, we have to do it ourselves. We have to think about the unthinkable.”

A government spokesperson said tuition fees had been frozen “to provide better value to students and taxpayers”. Labor did not respond to a request for comment.

