Writers like Salman Rushdie are grappling with the potential threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to human writing.

Advertisement

The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has raised big questions for creators of all stripes.

Will the cast be replaced by a simple prompt entered into MidJourney? Are we going to need journalists to report what’s happening in the world? And what about novelists and the stories born from their imaginations?

That latter question was one of the main topics of discussion at the Frankfurter Buchmesse (Frankfurt Book Fair), as the literary world convened at Europe’s largest trade fair for books.

The industry has already seen an influx of cheaply produced mass-produced AI-generated novels on stores like the Amazon Kindle Store.

The proliferation of generic AI has also led to lawsuits against the companies behind the tools, with a group of authors in the US suing OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

People associated with the industry feel a “deep sense of insecurity”, according to Juergen Buss, director of the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest book fair, which ended on Sunday.

They are asking “What happens to the intellectual property of authors, who actually owns the new content, how can it be integrated into value chains?” he explained.

The technology is already having a huge impact on areas such as translation, and growing in scientific and legal publishing, but it still remains marginal in literary creation.

One of the biggest names in literature, Salman Rushdie, was a speaker at the conference, and he pointed out that when it comes to writing novels, AI still lacks inspiration.

His thoughts after reading a brief text generated in his style by the software: “What came out was nonsense,” he expressed amid laughter from the audience.

He said, “Anyone who has read three hundred words of my writing will immediately recognize that it cannot possibly be mine.”

Can AI write novels?

German author and academic Jennifer Becker agreed in a roundtable discussion, saying, “AI has not fared very well in fiction yet.”

“I just don’t see a time when we will entrust AI with writing completely autonomously,” he said.

On the other hand, he believes that as a writing aid, “the ability to use it collaboratively is great.”

For romance novels, which rely on stereotyped narrative models and are intended for mass production, AI offers opportunities for those, and even “a certain relief,” says Fair. Jokes director Juergen Buss, who no longer has to deal with this kind of material.

Ultimately, it all depends on the type of publication, explains Susanne Barwick, deputy legal advisor of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association.

“The scientific and specialist book sector is already more advanced and has already given more thought to this issue,” he said.

money at stake

One main gray area around generic AI is who owns the copyright on the content, Juergen Boos explained.

Advertisement

“This is a real mess and a very important issue. There’s a lot of money at stake,” he said.

Experts believe AI-generated books on Amazon’s Kindle Direct (KDP) platform dedicated to self-publishing are growing rapidly, with some even becoming bestsellers.

KDP now requires authors to declare on the site whether their books are AI-generated (images, text or translations).

As well as lawsuits, this summer authors including Margaret Atwood and Dan Brown signed an open letter from the Authors Guild warning tech giants that “millions of copyrighted books, articles, essays and poems could be turned over to AI systems.” There are ‘food’, endless meals for which there are no bills”.

Source