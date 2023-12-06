The 'thirsty' generative AI boom becomes a growing problem for Big Tech

The global race for the next wave of generic artificial intelligence is increasing public scrutiny over Big Tech’s expanding water footprint.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A global race for the next wave of generic artificial intelligence is increasing public scrutiny over an often overlooked but critically important environmental issue: Big Tech’s expanding water footprint.

Tech giants like Microsoft and Alphabet-owned Google have recently seen their water consumption rise significantly and researchers say one of the main culprits is the race to capitalize on the next wave of AI.

Xiaoli Ren, a researcher at the University of California, Riverside, published a study in April examining the resources required to run buzzy generative AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Ren and his colleagues found that ChatGPT swallowed 500 milliliters of water (about the amount of water in a standard 16-ounce bottle) for every 10 to 50 signals, depending on when and where the AI ​​model was deployed. Has gone.

The millions of monthly users submitting questions to the popular chatbot quickly demonstrate how “thirsty” AI models can be.

The study’s authors warned that if the growing water footprint of AI models is not adequately addressed, the issue could become a major barrier to socially responsible and sustainable use of AI in the future.

People take part in a protest called by the Central Union of Uruguay (PIT-CNT) in “defense of water” against the management of the national authorities regarding the management of the depletion of drinking water reserves in Montevideo on May 31, 2023 .

Etan Abramovich AFP | getty images

ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which is partly owned by Microsoft, did not respond to a request to comment on the study’s findings.

“In general, the public is becoming more knowledgeable and aware about the water issue and if they realize that Big Tech is taking away their water resources and they are not getting enough water,” Ren told CNBC via videoconferencing. If we get it, no one will like it.”

“I think we will see more conflicts over water use in the coming years, so companies need to be mindful of these types of risks,” he said.

Data centers are part of the lifeblood of Big Tech – and power-hungry servers require lots of water to keep cool and running smoothly.

For Meta, it is these warehouse-scale data centers that generate not only the highest percentage of its water use but also the bulk of its energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

In July, protesters took to the streets of the Uruguayan capital to protest against Google’s plans to build a data center. The proposal sought to use large amounts of water at a time when the South American country was suffering from its worst drought in 74 years.

Google reportedly said at the time that the project was still in the exploration phase and stressed that sustainability remains central to its mission.

With AI, we’re seeing the classic problem with technology in which you gain efficiency but then you have rebound effects with the use of more energy and more resources.

Soumya Joshi

Division Head: Global Agenda, Climate and Systems at SEI

In Microsoft’s latest environmental sustainability report, the US tech company revealed that its global water consumption is set to increase by more than a third from 2021 to 2022, to nearly 1.7 billion gallons.

This means that Microsoft’s annual water use would be enough to fill more than 2,500 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Meanwhile, for Google, water consumption across its data centers and offices totaled 5.6 billion gallons in 2022, up 21% from a year earlier.

Both companies are working to reduce their water footprint and become “water positive” by the end of the decade, meaning they aim to replenish more water than they use.

However, it is notable that their latest water consumption figures were revealed before the launch of their respective ChatGPT competitors. The computing power required to run Microsoft’s Bing Chat and Google Bard could mean a significant increase in water use in the coming months.

“With AI, we are seeing the classic problem with technology in which you gain efficiency but then you have rebound effects with the use of more energy and more resources,” said Soumya Joshi, head of the division: Global Agenda, Stockholm Environment Institute for Climate and Systems.

“And when it comes to water, we are seeing a rapid increase in water use to supply cooling to some essential machines, such as heavy compute servers, and big-language models that use large amounts of data ” Joshi told CNBC on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates.

“So, on one hand, companies are promising more efficient models to their customers… but there is a hidden cost when it comes to energy, carbon and water,” he said.

A Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC that the company is investing in research to measure the energy and water use and carbon impact of AI, while working on ways to make larger systems more efficient.

“AI will be a powerful tool to advance sustainability solutions, but we need abundant clean energy supplies globally to power this new technology,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC via email. Due to which the demand for consumption has increased.

“We will continue to monitor our emissions, accelerate progress by increasing the use of clean energy to power datacenters, procure renewable energy and meet our sustainability goals of being carbon negative, water positive and zero waste by 2030,” he said. Will make other efforts to complete.” ,

Aerial view of the proposed site of the Meta Platform Inc. data center outside Talavera de la Reina, Spain, on Monday, July 17, 2023. Meta plans to build a ¥1 billion ($1.1 billion) data centre, which it expects to use 665 million liters (176 million gallons) of water per year, and during “peak water flows”, according to a technical report. Up to 195 liters per second.

Paul Hanna | Bloomberg | getty images

Separately, a Google spokesperson told CNBC that research shows demand for AI computing has increased dramatically, but the energy needed to power this technology “is growing at a much slower rate than many had predicted.” ” Increasing.

The spokesperson said, “We are using proven methods to reduce the carbon footprint of workloads by a large margin; together these principles can reduce the energy to train a model by up to 100 times and emissions by up to 1000 times.” can do.”

He added, “Google data centers are designed, built and operated to maximize efficiency – compared to five years ago, Google now provides nearly 5 times more computing power with the same amount of electrical power “

“To support the next generation of fundamental advances in AI, our latest TPU v4 [supercomputer] Has proven to be one of the fastest, most efficient and most sustainable ML [machine leanring] “Infrastructure hub in the world.”

