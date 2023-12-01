The theory of wealth inequality is a coin toss

A man getting ready to toss a coin getty

An interesting claim is made in a research paper from Tufts University and an online publication of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM).

Bruce Boghossian and Christoph Borgers, two mathematics professors at Tufts University, and inspired by the widespread state of wealth inequality in the world, wondered what could happen if everyone started at the same point. Same talent, same education, same industry and making the right choice for everyone.

The two used mathematics from the kinetic theory of gases and applied it to simplified economic models “to explore both the possible mechanisms by which wealth inequality arises and the effects of government interventions that attempt to reduce it.”

The result, which may seem crazy at first but doesn’t seem so when you consider how they set up their model, is that under perfectly identical circumstances, the inequality is essentially the same as coin tosses. Will develop through a series of.

Let’s break it down. First, a series of coin tosses can produce a complex distribution like a bell curve. You might have ever seen a toy or experiment in school with a board full of pegs. A set of balls are dropped, one by one, through a slot at the top. They keep bouncing from side to side until they settle to the bottom. By the time it’s done, you’ll get a probability curve based on.

youtubeProbability Display: Galton Board

Don’t focus on this example. This is just to show how multiple repeated draws can result in a highly unequal distribution.

Boghossian and Borgers pointed to models of wealth distribution that use the yard sale structure. People meet in pairs, make transactions, and one does better and one does worse. The math is complicated, though; click on the link and you can see it.

As Boghossian pointed out in prepared remarks, many people adhere to the theory that everything happens through understood dynamics. Supply and demand control the world of transactions. People enter into transactions of their choice and those who are more intelligent perform better in the game.

But the modeling in this paper suggests something different, “that the shape of the wealth distribution, including the concentration of wealth at the top, is mostly due to luck.” Someone who starts a series of profits and losses losing a small percentage of his assets eventually loses everything, even if the profits and losses are equal. For example, if you have $1,000 and a 10% gain occurs, you would make $1,100. Now lose 10% of that and you’ll be left with $990. It becomes a cruelly effective mathematics of constantly depleting what you have. Because money doesn’t actually disappear, someone else gets rich.

As we see in the world of billionaires, wealth flight occurs naturally “in a way that can only be corrected through interventions such as a wealth tax.”

The model can and should include the ability to add bias in favor of the richest, as this routinely happens, to provide accurate results.

“With the right parameters, the model can reproduce US wealth distribution data to within one-fifth of a percent accuracy,” a SIAM press release said. “The most surprising result of the model is that to prevent oligopoly the redistribution of wealth must exceed wealth-earning benefits.”

In other words, according to the researchers, without some kind of control over the situation, such as government interactions or other unpredictable external actions, the rich simply get richer.