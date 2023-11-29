The Tesla Cybertruck review unit has a range of 290 miles (466 km)

The Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted in a review unit ahead of a delivery event tomorrow with about 290 miles (426 km) of range.

The automaker has not been working with the media in the US since it disbanded its PR department in 2020.

Today, there are only a few publications and content creators to whom Tesla occasionally provides review units in North America – namely Motor Trend, Jay Leno, and MKBHD.

Now, the latter has even managed to get access to the Cybertruck ahead of its launch tomorrow and posted a teaser on Instagram:

The image only shows a small portion of the Cybertruck’s steering wheel and center display.

The latter reveals the range of the Cybertruck:

The range displayed is the current range of the vehicle. In previous views of the Cybertruck center display, Telsa engineers were using state-of-charge in percentages, which prevented us from seeing the range.

In a recent visualization, we were able to calculate the range based on a destination and the state-of-charge in percentage in Cyberturk’s navigation system.

Its range extended to about 267 miles – about the same as this view.

However, it seems that this Cybertruck tested by MKBHD is actually at ~90% battery charge instead of 100%.

It appears that if it is 100% there should be another white bar for a total of 10:

This would put the range closer to 290 miles (466 km), but this is the demonstrated range, which takes into account environmental factors as well as recent driving behavior (speed and acceleration).

This won’t be the official EPA range the Cybertruck will receive, and Tesla will be able to advertise and announce it at the delivery event tomorrow.

Nonetheless, that number should be relatively close after these two recent sightings.

What do you think? Happy? Disappointed? Let us know in the comment section below.

Source: electrek.co