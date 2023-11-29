The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here's what the mayor should do about it

The Tenderloin is a community worth protecting.

It is home to families, cultural institutions like the Asian Art Museum, small businesses, government offices, and the UC College of Law San Francisco campus and Academic Village, which I oversee as dean. The workers and residents who make this one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods deserve to feel and live safe.

More than 30 shots were fired in less than 24 hours, killing one and injuring at least three others. Our buildings at UC Law SF, as well as many other residences and businesses, were hit by gunfire. It was only by the grace of God that more people were not shot in the Wild West-style shootout that spread across several blocks.

It’s time to stop relying on grace to stay safe.

The most recent violence is the latest manifestation of the city’s inability to rid the Tenderloin of the open-air drug trade and the crime and destruction it brings, including countless deaths from fentanyl overdoses. The current circumstances have taken the horror to a new level. The vibrant community of the Tenderloin, like any other city neighborhood, deserves the respect and protection of city leadership.

enough is enough.

What is happening on the Tenderloin streets is a tragedy. UC Law SF, along with Tenderloin residents and business owners, sued the city in May 2020 to vindicate residents’ protected rights. In that lawsuit, the parties agreed to address the serious conditions of tents gathering on sidewalks and the widespread sale and use of illegal narcotics. The city agreed to proactively enforce drug sales and trafficking law violations in all neighborhoods.

But there has been a failure to enforce these laws as the city promised. Gangs have taken over the streets, and the good people living in the neighborhood have fallen prey to their lawlessness and violence.

The parties in that lawsuit committed to “helping businesses and all individuals of the Tenderloin thrive and enjoy the safety and opportunity that is to be expected in any San Francisco neighborhood.”

To that end, UC Law SF has done everything within its power and ability to support our community. This includes deploying Urban Alchemy “ambassadors” to our front lines to increase security, active participation in community and business organizations, as well as providing countless legal clinics and pro bono efforts to support local organizations.

Source: www.sfchronicle.com