The suspect in the Burlington shooting reportedly told an ATF agent: "I've been waiting for you"

When ATF agents knocked on the door of the apartment of the suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian college students — two of whom were U.S. citizens — in Burlington, Vermont, over the weekend, he placed his empty palms on his waist and responded, “I Waiting,” officials said.

But when agents asked him why, Jason James Eaton responded that he wanted a lawyer and advised he had a gun in the apartment, Burlington Police Chief John Murad said of the initial conversation Sunday afternoon.

“There was a sense of panic and concern, but also a certain lack of effectiveness,” Murad told reporters Monday about Eaton’s conduct.

Details of law enforcement’s encounter with Eaton, 48, emerged after he pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and was ordered held without bail at the Northwestern State Correctional Facility.

The shooting, which comes amid a surge in gun violence in Vermont’s largest city and a rise in Islamophobia in the wake of the conflict in Gaza, has led civil rights groups to call on authorities to investigate it as a hate crime.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Eaton did not identify himself to federal agents or tell them whether there were any other firearms in the apartment.

Murad said Eaton seemed nervous when agents came to his apartment complex Sunday as part of an ongoing canvass of the area. The police chief said that Eaton was detained as a result of his statements and that he appeared emotionless after later learning of the attempted murder charges against him.

Meanwhile, Burlington police executed a search warrant, resulting in the discovery of a Ruger .380 pistol and ammo inside a bedroom top dresser. Agents said they confirmed Eaton purchased the pistol in April.

Murad said the weapon was legally obtained through a federally licensed firearms dealer, and no flags were raised upon the purchase.

According to police, ammunition recovered from Eaton’s apartment – ​​including the bright red tips on the projectiles – matched the Hornady brand of bullets located at the shooting scene.

The three victims — Kinnan Abdalhamid, Tahsin Ali Ahmed and Hisham Awatani, all 20 — told investigators they were walking past a white house near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening when a white male emerged, pulled out a gun and opened fire. Gave.

Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and Ali Ahmed, a student at Trinity College in Connecticut, were guests at Awatani’s grandmother’s home in Burlington for Thanksgiving. Awartani is a student at Brown University in Rhode Island, and the trio – longtime friends who graduated from the same school in the occupied West Bank – went bowling to a birthday party before returning home and hanging out. Spent the night in Eli. Neighborhood for smoking cigarettes.

Authorities, including the FBI, said Monday they were continuing to investigate a motive, but said they still did not have enough evidence to support additional hate crime charges. Computer evidence was also being reviewed.

Murad said, “Whether or not it was a hate crime by law, there is no doubt that it was a despicable act.”

Public defenders representing Eaton declined to speculate on such allegations following his indictment.

According to investigators, two of the three victims were wearing the keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, and said they spoke a mixture of English and Arabic during their walk.

Friends said they did not know the shooter and did not recall him saying anything to them. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger told reporters the attack was “unprovoked.”

Awatani had shouted for help, and a man from the neighborhood came out and provided blankets while doctors were called. Court documents say Awatani was shot in the spine, AliAhmed was shot in the chest and Kinnan was shot in the glute; All three victims were being treated in intensive care.

“With everything else that’s happening this time, it’s hard to imagine that this was just a random act,” Abdalhamid’s uncle, Radi Tamimi, told reporters on Monday. “Don’t think so.”

The suspect is under investigation

Police believe Eaton moved to Burlington from Syracuse, New York, in recent months.

Public records show his family lives in Vermont, and people contacted by phone declined to comment Monday.

A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Eaton shows support for “causes” including “children,” “civil rights and social action” and “economic empowerment.” The most current job listed for him was as a sales assistant for CUSO Financial Services in the Burlington area. A company spokesperson said Eaton had worked there for less than a year and was fired on November 8.

Eaton, who referred to himself as a “farmer and craftsman” on social media, was also most recently a registered financial adviser, financial industry regulator records show, and had a podcast on financial services in 2021.

“I want to live in a peaceful, just and free society,” he said in a description of the podcast. “Together we can make it through.”

Eaton also worked as an agricultural assistant at a non-profit Wilderness Expedition School in New Hampshire in 2022. School, Kroka Expedition stated that their primary responsibilities were landscaping and livestock care.

A representative said Eaton does not work directly with students, and the background check revealed no red flags, but the person declined to comment about any potential staff concerns while he was employed there. Gave.

Eaton also recently served as an assistant scoutmaster in Upstate New York with a unit of the Boy Scouts of America in 2021. The organization said he is not currently a member and has been banned from registering in any Scouting capacity following his arrest.

On a YouTube account that appears to belong to Eaton, a playlist includes a video titled “Expose Fauci” and recommends using “brain crystals” for “psychic powers.” The videos in the playlist cover a variety of topics, such as long-term COVID, government surveillance, and economics. An Instagram account, appearing to be his, showed photos of farm life, cooking and machinery before being deleted.

One Archived version of an account What appears to be Eton-related content on X includes posts about economics and skepticism of Covid vaccines. That account has been locked. On Reddit, an account that appears to be his posted about agriculture, economics and mental health.

Before Saturday’s shooting, Eaton was not known by local law enforcement in Burlington.

Police said Monday that they learned of traffic violations against Eaton dating back decades. Vermont state court records show he has six traffic and vehicle-related tickets dating back to 1998, the most recent of which is in 2016.

