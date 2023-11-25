The Surprising Secret of Enhanced Performance and Groundbreaking Ideas

Maggie Jackson is a journalist who covers social trends with a particular focus on the impact of technology on humanity. His writings have been featured in new York Times, wall street journal, new philosophersAnd this Los Angeles Times, among others. She is a sought-after speaker, having appeared at Harvard Business School, the Forbes CMO Summit, and various top women’s leadership conferences.

Below, Maggie shares 5 key insights from her new book, Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Uncertain, Listen to the audio version read by Maggie herself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Uncertainty unsettles us – and that’s its gift.

Think about how uncomfortable you feel on your first day at a new job or while waiting for exam results. Humans are created to need answers – which makes evolutionary sense. In laboratory experiments, people are More Stress occurs when they are not sure whether they will get an electric shock or not Know One is coming.

When you encounter something new, ambiguous, or unexpected, a mismatch emerges between your old expectations and the new reality. You No If you know, then body and mind come into action. Stress hormones and chemicals become active, your heart beats faster and you sweat. But at the same time, powerful neurotransmitters cause remarkably positive changes in the brain. Working memory expands. Your attention expands. Your brain becomes more receptive to new data. As one neuroscientist told me, “The brain is saying to itself, ‘There’s something to be learned here!’ Uncertainty is good stress.

An uncertainty mindset is the hallmark of the inspiring negotiator, the most capable student, and the resourceful executive. Nobel-prize winning scientist Kaitlyn Karinko worked for decades in obscurity to discover the potential utility of mRNA. Using his awareness of uncertainty as things kept going wrong, he laid the groundwork for the first COVID-19 vaccines. In the days and minutes before his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, Martin Luther King Jr. had no idea exactly what he would say. Before the speech, he sought additional advice from his insiders and was still revising his speech from the stage. His uncertainty allowed him to adapt brilliantly to the divisions and tensions of the time and deliver one of the greatest speeches in history.

Far from trapping us in inertia, unfettered uncertainty is vital to human achievement.

2. Strive to get better at what you do No Know.

One morning I stood in an operating room in Toronto watching one of Canada’s top surgeons remove half of a man’s cancerous liver. I traveled there to see whether uncertainty plays a role in outperforming during high-risk moments.

That day, the surgeon was efficient, smooth, prompt and precise. He was impressive – until he thought he had made a fatal mistake and the operation came to a halt. This surgeon symbolizes the ideal vision of our brilliant knowledge. Could our long-held assumptions about expertise be wrong?

“By carefully exploring possibilities within uncertainty, adaptive experts are agile in crisis.”

We become “experts” by building experience and knowledge into sophisticated automatisms. After a time we figure out what to do. Chest pain should mean a heart attack-Heuristic thinking works well in predictable situations. But when something goes wrong, we stick to what we already know and start failing. This is called “regular” expertise. In fields ranging from accounting to sports and medicine, years of experience have a weak correlation with skill and accuracy.

In contrast, “adaptive” experts spend more time on complex new problems. They test and evaluate more solutions, which is called an exercise progressive deepening, By carefully exploring possibilities within uncertainty, adaptive experts are agile in crisis.

Strive to be better at what you do No Know. Even at the top of your game, adopt a beginner’s mind. Be curious and skeptical in the midst of a crisis or during a critical phase of a routine. Also, constantly seek out difficult challenges. Increase (just do not apply) Your knowledge.

Thankfully, the Toronto surgeon missed it once, but his saga is a lesson for us all: true experts know when to break the inertia of their knowledge to achieve bigger goals. When you’re uncertain, as one physician-scientist told me, that’s when you care.

3. We need more struggle.

The NASA team that discovered that water flows on Mars was one of the most innovative discoveries in space history. They put the first rover on the Red Planet and searched for clues to the origin of life. They did this by creating disagreement to achieve uncertainty.

Humans like to be on the same page. We hire people like us to fit and cluster. But the agreed teams are complacent. They discuss what everyone already knows, become less precise, and race to make quick decisions. Mount Everest climbing expeditions that have diverse knowledge, yet insist on a one-man group mentality, are more likely to result in the death of a team member.

Conversely, mild discord and disagreement motivates groups to become more creative, inclusive, and effective. Is it because the best side in an argument wins? No, such performance benefits occur even when the dissenting voice is wrong. It is uncertainty that motivates a group to cooperate better.

“Mild discord and disagreement inspire groups to become more creative, inclusive, and effective.”

Reasonable disagreement shocks a group United NationsCommon ground where the important work of questioning, rethinking, and not knowing can begin. As scientist Joel Chan told me, “You want to increase your uncertainty so that you find something you didn’t think about before – that’s where disagreement comes in.” In this new exciting dynamic, assumptions have been shaken. Missing evidence surfaces. The discussions intensified. This is true in groups ranging from juries, health care teams, and executive boards to the Supreme Court.

During the Mars Explorer rover mission, one in five interactions was a micro-conflict consisting mostly of expressions of uncertainty, such as “maybe” and “sometimes”. The meetings intentionally ended with a “listening ritual”, a call for new or opposing ideas. Such practices were central to the success of the project. Adam Stelzner, a lead mission engineer, calls this “holding on to doubt” in order to work at the edge of what is possible.

4. The world is not bird-free.

There was once a teacher who was so afraid of birds that she would hide in her car if one flew by. She went to meet one of the world’s greatest anxiety experts and he gave her a guide about birds. Within a few weeks, she went out and adopted a pet bird. Uncertainty is not something to be afraid of, but a source of wonder, curiosity, and even joy.

We can start by “trying on” uncertainty. Try answering your phone without caller ID—a prospect that a young relative of mine described as terrifying. Consider a question without turning to Google; Explore your uncertainty. Or hand over leadership of a project to a junior colleague. You may be surprised by the results.

People who use these exercises to learn how to lean into uncertainty become significantly less anxious, worried, and depressed, and they feel more resilient. Fear of the unknown is now seen as the core weakness for many mental disorders. When you can live with and take advantage of uncertainty, you are better able to cope with life, which is extremely changeable, multifaceted and unpredictable.

I used to swim in the city ponds. Every time, I wanted a perfect swim: a lane to myself, the right water temperature, etc. During the pandemic, I moved ashore and started swimming in the Atlantic Ocean year-round. Now I never know what I’ll find every morning. Every swim is exciting and challenging. But I am more prosperous in body and mind than ever before. My daily dose of uncertainty makes me stronger.

5. Uncertainty can save humanity.

Great strides have been made in AI by designing models and robots that can pursue goals alone and learn as they go. But giving increasingly powerful systems a mission and letting them take care of the rest is risky. Their invincibility could be our death.

“They are building AI that can be uncertain about its own motives and therefore be more honest, learnable, inclusive, and safe.”

That’s why some of AI’s top leaders are working to reimagine the field with uncertainty in mind. They are building AI that can be uncertain about its own motives and therefore be more honest, learnable, inclusive, and safe. For example, an uncertain police robot would accept that there is a 30 percent chance that the person on the street is not a suspect, rather than simply allowing an arrest. At Virginia Tech, I met one of the world’s first “I-don’t-know” robots and witnessed firsthand their potential to transform our conflicted relationship with technology.

Perhaps most interestingly, scientists working to overcome uncertainty in AI told me that creating polite, honest systems is helping them develop these qualities within themselves. One day, uncertain AI may become a mirror of our better selves, leading us to accept and harness our uncertainty.

Or even sooner, we can begin to model this essential human quality for each other. When you are unsure, you can look Possibility Within someone who is different from you. While you may question the idea that knowing should be immediate, you may recognize how a tempo, an approach, or a template is rarely enough.

We are far from fully understanding the anonymous potential of being uncertain. But I suspect there will be a seismic shift in humanity’s outlook No-Knowing is at hand. It is not outrageous (and it may be increasingly necessary) to contemplate a future in which our uncertainty might save humanity.

To hear the audio version read by author Maggie Jackson, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Source: nextbigideaclub.com