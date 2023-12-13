The (surprising) investment sector that outperformed all others in 2023

private equity investment fund

The last year has been painful for most investment trusts (stock exchange listed managed funds). Yet one often overlooked area has managed to rise above the rest.

According to data from trade body Association of Investment Companies (AIC), private equity has been the top performing sector over the past 11 months, delivering returns of 43 per cent compared with just 3 per cent for the average investment company over the same period.

How has private equity achieved such stellar performance?

With the technology sector – up 37 per cent – ​​it has significantly outpaced all other sectors, including all companies in Europe and the UK.

Given the significant challenges the sector faces in 2024, this may be surprising. Higher interest rates are particularly bad news for private equities, as they increase the cost of financing the debt of their portfolio companies, potentially reducing returns.

The AIC’s findings may prompt investors to think twice about this part of the investment landscape that is often overlooked by DIY investors.

Private equity-focused investment trusts give investors exposure to unlisted companies to which they would not otherwise have access. Although private businesses may involve higher risks, they also have the potential to deliver higher returns.

A company’s growth can sometimes be strongest before it is listed on the stock exchange. By investing at a much earlier stage, you can benefit from that extra growth, the sales pitch goes.

However, the region’s stellar performance should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That’s because, once you dig into the data, it becomes clear that 3i, a private equity investment trust, has outperformed its peers by a considerable margin in 2024.

Ivan Lovett-Turner of investment bank Deutsche Numis said: “The inclusion of 3I makes things substantially worse. “It’s very well done.”

The trust, which has a market value of more than £20 billion, has surged 73 per cent since the start of the year due to the strong performance of Action, a Dutch discount retailer and by far the trust’s biggest holding, which accounts for 65 per cent of its portfolio. Is.

In the nine months to October 1, 2023 (“P9”), the retailer generated net sales of €7.9 billion, up from €6.1 billion in the same period last year.

Jason Hollands of stockbroker BestInvest said: “At a time when people’s wallets have been squeezed by high inflation, [Action] “It is well positioned for growth and has clearly been a very successful investment for 3i Group.”

However, just because 3i’s performance skews the figures doesn’t mean other private equity firms have performed much worse.

In fact, they have performed quite well this year despite high interest rates creating uncertainty in the sector.

“The returns have been more solid than I thought people expected at the start of the year and that’s due to strong earnings growth,” Mr Lovett-Turner said.

Businesses owned by private equity trusts tend to be in sectors with relatively low cyclicality, he added, because managers hold some leverage in their underlying firms.

On why they have not suffered the losses expected in the era of high interest rates, Mr Lovett-Turner said many private equity trusts today do not have the debt burden that they did “in debt” in the financial crisis.

How to Invest in Private Equity Funds

There are two types of private equity funds: direct funds and “funds of funds”. As their names suggest, direct funds – such as HGCapital Trust – invest directly in unlisted firms, while funds of funds such as Pantheon International invest in assets and other funds run by different managers. As a result, funds of funds may have a higher level of diversification (but may also have additional layers of fees to pay).

Investors are generally distrustful of private equity trusts due to their valuations, which are harder to have clarity on compared to listed companies. This creates uncertainty over the true value of the portfolio, as a result of which the discount – the difference between a trust’s share price and the value of its underlying assets – may increase.

Many investment trusts are trading at significant double-digit discounts to their net assets right now. Once you exclude the 3Is, the average discount is 25 percent.

However, sweeping discounts are not always a buying opportunity. Investors should look beyond price when deciding whether or not to buy, failure to do so increases the risk of falling into “value traps” – stocks that are cheap for some reason.

Like any trust, you would be better off choosing an established fund run by a manager with a long track record.

Perhaps most importantly, you should consider what role a private equity trust plays in your portfolio. Annabel Brodie-Smith of AIC said: “Rather than focusing on today’s winners, it is important to build a balanced portfolio of investments that suits your needs.”

