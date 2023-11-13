The surprising connection between music and focus can make you more productive than ever – if you take advantage of it

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a child, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart gave concerts in public venues and private dressing rooms. He performed in his family’s apartment in London, where people would come to hear the young musical talent for an admission fee. They performed for Louis XV’s daughters, Princesses Adelaide and Victoire, and the King and Queen themselves. In those days, the first device for listening to music had not been invented. (Thomas Edison introduced the phonograph more than a century later, in 1877.) The only way to hear was live.

Today, music is fundamentally more accessible. It’s everywhere, and there’s a lot of it. Fun fact: It would take someone until the 27th century to listen to the 100 million or more songs currently available on Spotify alone. Music served many purposes beyond the entertainment of the elite. We use it to motivate us during a workout, distract us during a root canal, or help us fall asleep.

Step inside my office at Jotform, and you’ll often find me listening to classical music (if I’m writing) or rock and roll (if I’m catching up on email). And I’m not alone: ​​In one survey, 85 percent of respondents said they like to listen to music at work. Another 71 percent said they are more productive when music plays in the office, with pop, rock and country songs providing the biggest boost.

Although the so-called “Mozart effect” has been dismissed—studying music does not improve intelligence—researchers have found an interesting connection between music and productivity. With millions of options at our fingertips, it’s important to understand the latest findings on music and productivity before creating your next playlist.

RELATED: The Art of the Power Nap – How to Sleep for Maximum Productivity

Your taste in music matters

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. One person’s inspiring music is another person’s noise pollution. If you want to listen to music to increase your productivity, it is important to choose songs for that. You enjoy.

As psychiatrist and Dominican University psychology professor Miriam Saunders told Business News Daily, music has a dopaminergic effect on the brain, meaning it creates dopamine. Dopamine, in turn, stimulates the prefrontal cortex – the center of the brain that is responsible for planning, organizing, inhibitory control, and attention. In short, if your brain makes more dopamine, it can help you be more productive. But, Saunders said, the key is to choose music that you enjoy but have also listened to so much that you’re not focusing on the lyrics or the melody.

This explains why I listen to the same playlist of my favorite songs over and over again while I work. Music puts me in a good mood (in other words, it gets the dopamine flowing), but I’ve heard those songs so many times that I can barely register the words. It’s almost Pavlovian, the way I click play and immerse myself in my work.

RELATED: There’s a Scientific Reason You Can’t Stop Thinking About Unfinished Tasks. Learning to harness that energy will make you more productive.

Your personality traits also matter

Your taste in music isn’t the only factor that determines whether a song helps or hurts your productivity. Your personality – introversion versus extroversion – also affects how much and how much you benefit from background music.

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, chief innovation officer of ManpowerGroup and professor of business psychology at University College London and Columbia University, writes for Harvard Business Review: “If you’re an extrovert, you’ll naturally be less stimulated, which is why your performance is likely to increase with background music or minor distractions. Conversely, being an introvert increases the likelihood that someone, including music, will “Also background noise distracts you, to the extent of impairing your performance.”

Undoubtedly, most of us fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum of introversion and extroversion. But it’s useful to understand that while more introverted people will benefit more from ambient tunes, extroverted people may lean toward more stimulating songs. Where an introvert may benefit from elevator music, an extrovert may benefit from ACDC.

RELATED: The Science-Backed Case for Embracing Boredom in the Workplace

Consider task complexity

Before choosing a song, you should also consider the complexity of the task. Chamorro-Premuzik explains that if you’re comfortable doing something (because, for example, you’ve done it countless times), background music will help you focus. If you are new to something and it is complicated, you should avoid background music, at least in the beginning.

We all have tasks that challenge and engage us and others that we complete on autopilot. In my new book, I conceptualize both as meaningful work (or the “big thing”) versus busy work. The purpose of writing the book was to give readers the tools to automate the latter and make more room for the former. Yet, the fact is that although we can reduce busy work by automating, delegating, or eliminating it, we cannot get rid of it completely. The challan will have to be sent. Meetings need to be scheduled. Inboxes should be organized. When completing necessary busy tasks that tie together the more meaningful parts of our day, music can help us accomplish it efficiently and effectively.

RELATED: What Expert Climbers Can Teach You About Accomplishing Your Toughest Tasks

Reminder: work should be fun

If you’re still not confident in creating a new office playlist, consider this: Work should be fun. Research shows that having fun at work has a positive impact on engagement, creativity, and purpose, all of which increases employee retention and reduces turnover.

in research a job well done gets doneCo-authors Bob Nelson and Mario Tamayo interviewed hundreds of employees across industries and career stages to better understand what people did to make work more fun.

Their conclusions? Music was an effective strategy to increase the entertainment factor.

So listen to the music you like and the music that suits your mood. If you’re looking for inspiration, maybe a Queen song will do the trick. If you’re looking for a zen song to help you complete a stressful project, a relaxing piano composition can set the tone.

final thoughts

Music can make work more enjoyable. It can help you to manage your busy work. This can enable you to do more meaningful work. If you think about it, it’s one of the most accessible productivity tools out there – and it’s largely free. With the above strategies, hopefully you can choose from over 100 million songs and create your perfect productivity playlist.

RELATED: Struggling with Productivity? You just need to give yourself fewer choices.

Source: www.entrepreneur.com