The Supreme Court's next threat: dismantling one-third of the tax code

Instead of worrying about what the Supreme Court might say about the constitutionality of some hypothetical wealth tax that’s unlikely to ever become law – and anyway, at least in my view, would be a dumb idea – I invite you to worry about what the Supreme Court might say about taxing unrealized income. You should worry about this because it is not imaginary at all. Paul Ryan, who was Republican House Speaker when the 2017 tax bill passed, is arguing strongly against Moore because he thinks a decision in Moore’s favor would catastrophically increase the budget deficit. “I’m not in favor of a wealth tax, but I think if you use it as an argument to raise wealth taxes, you’re basically getting rid of it,” Ryan said at a Brookings Institution event last September. Will find, I don’t think ‘Don’t know, a third of the code.’

I’ll leave the legal details to them. new republicMatt Ford, who wrote about Moore v. United States in September. I’m more interested in how Moore and his many supporters in this lawsuit (Landmark Legal Foundation, US Chamber of Commerce, etc.) pretend that any tax on unearned income is in the minds of any individual before a Republican President and a Republican Congress. It was not planned to be installed. Had a dream in 2017. “So far,” Chambers said in a amicus curiae In short, “realization has been the decisive event that changes the asset holding value from something Income Subject to federal tax.” The Landmark Legal Foundation said in its ruling in favor of taxing unrealized income. amicus curiae In short, “Congress would be freed from almost all constitutional restrictions on the power to tax.”

Nonsense. As Ryan pointed out, Congress routinely taxed unrealized income well before 2017, and the sky didn’t fall. As Stephen M. Rosenthal of the nonprofit Tax Policy Center, a joint venture of the Urban Institute and Brookings, explained last autumn, the first such tax dates back to 1937, when Congress passed a bill on foreign individual holding companies set up to avoid Tax was imposed on unrealized profits. United States Tax. For this reason, in 1962 Congress imposed a tax on unrealized shareholder income in foreign subsidiaries of United States-based corporations. In 1969 Congress imposed a tax on unrealized gains from “zero-coupon bonds”, which did not pay full interest until maturity. It did this to bring the tax treatment of deducted interest in line with the tax treatment of imputed interest. Taxing income not yet received was also part of the 1981 law closing tax deferrals, a trick of which Treasury Secretary Don Regan was very keen because Merrill Lynch, where he was previously chairman, had asked him to. Earned a lot of money. The Justice Department’s brief cites additional examples to counter Moore’s claim.

