The Supreme Court will hear a huge case that could overturn and ruin the tax code.

Washington — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a closely watched case that some warn could have a sweeping impact on the U.S. tax system and derail some Democrats’ proposals to create a wealth tax.

The dispute before the justices, known as Moore v. United States, dates back to 2006. That year, Charles and Kathleen Moore invested to help start an India-based company, Farmercraft Machine Tools, which provides tools and equipment to farmers in India. The couple invested $40,000 in exchange for 13% of the company’s shares.

Farmerscraft’s revenues have grown every year since founding, and the company reinvests its earnings to expand the business rather than distributing dividends to shareholders.

According to Supreme Court filings, Moores did not receive any distributions, dividends or other payments from Farmerscraft. But in 2018, the couple learned that they would have to pay taxes on their share of FarmerCraft’s reinvested lifetime earnings under the “Mandatory Repatriation Tax,” which was enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Signed by President Donald Trump a year ago. This tax was estimated to generate approximately $340 billion in revenue over 10 years.

The tax requires U.S. taxpayers who own at least 10% of a foreign company to pay a lump sum tax on their proportionate share of the company’s earnings. As a result of the new requirement, the Moores were assessed an additional $132,512 in taxable income and had to pay $14,729 more in taxes.

The couple paid the tax but filed a lawsuit against the government demanding a refund. He said the mandatory repatriation tax violates the 16th Amendment because it taxes unrealized gains and not income.

The federal district court sided with the US government and dismissed the case, concluding that the mandatory repatriation tax is a tax on income permissible under the 16th Amendment, which gives Congress the power to tax “income derived from whatever source”. Gave authority.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed the lower court’s decision, finding that “there is no constitutional prohibition against Congress attributing a corporation’s income proportionately to its shareholders.”

Moores asked the Supreme Court to review the 9th Circuit’s decision, arguing that its decision “removes essential restraints on Congress’s taxing power, opening the door to uncontrolled taxes on wealth… “And anything else that Congress may deem ‘income’.” The repatriation tax is a tax on wealth, not income, he said in a separate filing in the court.

Moores’ lawyers also warned that upholding the 9th Circuit’s decision would pave the way for an expansion of Congress’s taxing powers. For example, legislation has been introduced in Congress to establish a so-called wealth tax, while the White House has proposed imposing a minimum income tax on billionaires.

But the Justice Department disagreed, and told the court in a filing that the mandatory repatriation tax is an income tax. The 16th Amendment gives Congress the power to tax as income shareholders’ proportionate shares of undistributed corporate earnings, Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger wrote.

Moores’ “argument that the MRT is a tax on property cannot be reconciled with the terms of the MRT or its long-standing historical practice,” Preloger, who argued on behalf of the government before the Supreme Court, said in a filing. “

Warning of disruption in tax system

The potential impact of a Supreme Court decision addressing Congress’s power to tax certain types of unrealized gains has sparked disagreements among organizations, while also bringing together one-time political adversaries who are concerned about the consequences of a ruling. Warn about.

The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, said in a friend-of-the-court brief that since other taxes are similar to the mandatory repatriation tax on each tax income realized during the year, their constitutionality would not be questioned.

“So a holding in the taxpayer’s favor here can be — and should be — simple and narrow: MRT requires taxpayers to treat as income an amount they clearly do not realize,” the group’s lawyers wrote. , and to that extent it is unconstitutional.” ,

But the American Tax Policy Institute warned that a decision invalidating the mandatory repatriation tax could have broad reach throughout the U.S. tax system and “cast doubt about the constitutional status of several provisions that could impact the tax in years to come.” “This could lead to a wave of withdrawal claims and litigation.” ,

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who led the House when it passed Republicans’ tax reform plan in 2017, called the Moores’ lawsuit a “misguided challenge,” and warned that if the judge rules for the couple, ” Much of the tax code “would be unconstitutional.”

“I’m not in favor of a property tax, but I think if you use that as an argument for raising property taxes, you’ll basically get rid of, I don’t know, a third of the tax code. ,” Ryan said during an event in September at the Brookings Institution.

denial questions

While the case has attracted input from several nonprofit organizations and states, it also became ensnared in the ongoing investigation into ethics practices at the Supreme Court after Justice Samuel Alito participated in an interview with David Rivkin, the attorney representing the Moores. Is. , and Wall Street Journal editor James Taranto.

In an article published in The Wall Street Journal in July, Alito criticized Congress for efforts to impose a binding code of conduct on the Supreme Court, saying it did not have the authority to regulate the high court. The Supreme Court last month adopted its own code of conduct for the first time in its history, although it lacks an enforcement mechanism.

In response to Alito’s interviews, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee urged Chief Justice John Roberts to ensure that Alito recuses himself from future cases related to the law governing the Supreme Court and the tax dispute brought by Moores. Take it. Senate Democrats warned that Rivkin’s access to justice could give the impression of unfairness.

But Alito refused to withdraw from the case and said in a statement in September that there was “no legitimate reason” for his recusal. Alito argued that Rivkin was participating in the interview as a “journalist, not a lawyer” and said the case pending before the high court was never mentioned.

A decision from the Supreme Court is expected this summer.

