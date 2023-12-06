The Supreme Court is hearing a case that could stop a billionaire's tax before it even exists

US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday Moore v. United StatesA case that could overturn the tax system, increase the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars, increase economic inequality, and lead to the enactment of a wealth tax on billionaires like Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-). Can stop. Mass.), or as amended by Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and endorsed, at least in general theory, by President Joe Biden.

According to Matt Gardner of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), “This could have the largest fiscal policy impact of any court decision in the modern era.” Gardner’s ITEP colleague Steve Wamhoff wrote last week moore “Could become the most significant tax case of the century,” warning that “a sweeping decision could destabilize the tax system, enrich many profitable corporations and exacerbate existing economic and racial disparities.”

“If this is unconstitutional, then all sections of the tax code are unconstitutional,” Senator Wyden said in a statement. “I can’t imagine the Supreme Court wanting to give billions of dollars in tax cuts to the wealthiest people on Earth, especially at a time when so many Americans are losing confidence in the Supreme Court.”

Thanks for your optimism, Sen. Wyden, but I can imagine it very well, Cases like this are the real reason why billionaires like Harlan Crow and right-wing activists like Leonard Leo have given lavish gifts to judges like Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. In this case it is about saving the plaintiff no less than $15,000 in taxes. This is potentially about to save multi-billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk millions of dollars.

Indeed several Congressmen have demanded that one of Moore’s lead lawyers, David B. Alito must recuse himself from the case after being interviewed by Rifkin Jr. wall street journal Articles were published in which Alito argued that his lavish billionaire-funded gifts were just window dressing.

Oral arguments do not always accurately predict how the Court will rule. But after hearing oral arguments this week, there seems to be at least a reasonable possibility that the Court will issue a limited decision on the case that would not necessarily block some kind of wealth tax or tax on unrealized capital gains. Set an example. Some conservative Republican judges, like Brett Kavanaugh, were seeking a middle ground that would not impact the existing tax code too much.

The case arises from Donald Trump’s 2017 tax “reform”, which included a one-time “mandatory repatriation tax” (“mandatory repatriation tax”) on US taxpayers’ income earned from their stakes in foreign corporations to help fund Trump’s other tax cuts. MRT”). The majority of the estimated $338 billion revenue from the MRT is owed by large corporations such as Apple and Microsoft. But it also applies to individuals who own more than 10% of a stake in a foreign corporation.

Small investors Charles and Kathleen Moore had invested in an India-based company that could not be taxed in the US but were charged $14,729 under the MRT. The Moores sued the US government for a refund, claiming that the MRT was unconstitutional because the income must be “recovered” before being taxed. His lawsuit was supported by right-wing legal organizations such as Koch Americans for Tax Reform and the US Chamber of Commerce. If the Court finds the MRT unconstitutional, it could cost the U.S. government an estimated $338 billion in revenue, further increasing the annual deficit and the country’s total debt. In fact, experts estimate that a comprehensive decision in favor of Moore could cause a loss of trillions to the government in the next decade.

The matter is complex and too much detail on tax law may put many readers to sleep. Suffice it to say that the issue stems from the original Constitution of 1789 which stated that “direct taxes” should be “divided among the several States.” Historically, this was a concession to slave-owning states, who could count slaves as 3/5 of a person when calculating how much wealth each state could raise. In the 19th century, the Supreme Court held that the income tax was unconstitutional unless it was divided equally between each state, which was practically impossible.

In response, the 16th Amendment was enacted in 1909, which provided that Congress could tax “income derived from any source”. The 16th Amendment did not define “income” or “source”. Moore’s lawyers argue that the money is not income until it is “realized” – that is, when the asset is sold, not just when its value increases. Several court decisions since the passage of the 16th Amendment have weakened that principle. As David Rifkin, one of the lead lawyers for the plaintiffs, argued, “This is a classic example of taxing something that is not income. Unrealistic profits are not income by any stretch of the imagination.

As Justice Sotomayor explained to Moore’s attorney during oral arguments, “You’re just asking us to declare which sentiment is out of context. And for the last hundred years, we have diligently avoided doing so because we believe it is dangerous to do so. For a term like “realization,” we need to create a working definition that applies to every piece of property and every way that people acquire wealth. “It doesn’t seem logical to me.”

Justice Jackson added a simple way for the Court to render a limited decision upholding the MRT without addressing larger constitutional or philosophical questions: “The Court does not actually need to resolve any substantive questions in this case. Whether the Sixteenth Amendment needs to be realized. The MRT taxes the income that was actually received by foreign corporations, and Congress credits the tax on that received income to American shareholders, as it has done with any number of pass-through taxes in our country’s history. Have done. “The court can only say this and confirm it.”

Justice Kavanaugh and perhaps Justice Barrett were sympathetic to a limited verdict. Perhaps Justice Jackson’s approach could garner a majority on the ballot, uphold the MRT, leave the Court’s past decisions untouched, and ban future wealth taxes and/or unrealized capital gains taxes on the wealthy.

Source: www.commondreams.org