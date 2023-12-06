The Supreme Court is considering broader implications of the tax case that led to calls for Justice Alito to recuse.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday examined Congress’s power to tax certain business entities in a case that could have implications for any future efforts to impose a wealth tax on the super-rich.

The case had previously attracted scrutiny when Justice Samuel Alito rejected claims that he should not participate because of his ties to one of the lawyers challenging the one-time tax on foreign corporate investments.

Alito asked sharp questions of federal government lawyers during oral arguments as the Biden administration defended the tax, which was imposed as part of the 2017 tax law enacted by the Republican-led Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Was signed.

Fellow conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch asked similar questions, casting doubt on the government’s arguments. Other judges appeared less critical, asking to what extent the ruling against the government could be broad, potentially jeopardizing existing tax provisions.

The questions suggested the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, could uphold the tax on narrow grounds.

The case, Moore v. US, concerns a unique constitutional question of whether people can be forced to pay taxes on stakes in foreign-owned companies, even if they received no income from them.

David Rivkin, one of the lawyers involved in the case against the federal government, interviewed Alito in two articles published in The Wall Street Journal, addressing recent claims of ethics violations at the court and Congress’s power to legislate on the issue. it was done.

Rivkin represents Washington state-based Charles and Kathleen Moore, who invested in the India-based company. He is not arguing the case on Tuesday.

This is a rare opportunity for the Supreme Court to interpret the meaning of the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, which outlines Congress’s power to order the collection of income taxes.

Some tax experts say the case could have broader implications, creating more challenges to other tax provisions and potentially threatening any future efforts to implement a wealth tax.

The case centers on a provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that imposed a one-time tax on shares held in foreign companies. It says people cannot defer paying tax on ownership stake in such companies.

Moores says that in 2005, he invested $40,000 in a company called Farmercraft Machine Tools. Although the company was profitable, he says he did not receive dividends, instead the money was reinvested in the business. Because of this, Moores did not pay taxes on company income, defined by the US government, from 2006 to 2017.

After the new law went into effect, the Moores had to pay approximately $15,000 in additional taxes, for which they sought a refund. They argued that the tax was unlawful on the grounds that increases in the value of capital investments do not constitute income.

Alito repeatedly examined what other taxes the government might impose if the court accepts arguments made by the Biden administration, such as taxes on property values ​​and investment gains.

“How far can Congress go in attributing income to someone who has not realized that income in the standard understanding of that term?” he asked Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger.

Alito also told the prelogger that since there was so much media coverage about how widely Moores’ arguments might apply, “I think it’s a fair argument to make the same thing with your position.”

Gorsuch appeared to share Alito’s views.

He told Prelogger, “I’m just asking what the limits of your argument are, and it seems to me there is no limit.”

But Gorsuch also acknowledged later in the argument that “there is room for some narrower grounding.”

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan was among those who wondered whether other tax provisions would be threatened if Moores won.

“Why is it that you think we can make decisions for you without risking any kind of established taxation schemes?” he asked Andrew Grossman, the attorney arguing the Moores’ case.

A federal judge and the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals both ruled in favor of the government, leading Moores to seek Supreme Court review.

In September, Alito issued a statement saying he had “no legitimate reason” to withdraw from the case.

After facing months of pressure over alleged ethics lapses, the court announced a new code of conduct last month, which immediately drew criticism because judges have been left to enforce it on their own.

Source: www.nbcnews.com