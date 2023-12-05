The Supreme Court is considering a case that could rule out taxing some Democrats' favorite properties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case Tuesday over a Washington couple’s $15,000 tax bill that is widely seen as a test of a never-enacted tax on wealth.

A ruling in favor of Charles and Kathleen Moore of Redmond, Washington, could void a provision of the 2017 tax bill that was expected to bring in $340 billion, threaten other provisions of the tax code and reject the wealth tax. can be supported. Some Democrats argue that the wealthiest Americans do not pay their fair share of taxes.

Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican who was Speaker of the House when the tax bill was passed by the Republican Congress and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, has called the challenge “misguided” and said “too many taxes There will be codes.” If that thing continues then it will become unconstitutional.”

The pair are supported by conservative political groups and business interests, including the US Chamber of Commerce.

This law applies to companies that are owned by Americans but do business abroad. It imposes a lump sum tax on investors’ shares of profits that have not been passed on to them, to offset other tax benefits.

The Moores paid taxes of $15,000 based on Charles Moore’s investment in an Indian company.

They argue that the tax violates the 16th Amendment, which allows the federal government to impose income taxes on Americans. Moore said in an affidavit that he never received any money from the company Kisancraft Machine Tools Pty Ltd.

Some groups affiliated with Moores argue that the challenged provision is tantamount to a wealth tax, which would apply not to the income of the richest Americans but to their assets, such as stock holdings, which would now be taxed only when sold.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon said a court ruling for Moores could hamper legislation he introduced last week, such as a billionaire income tax. “The Moore case could make it impossible to close those loopholes,” Wyden said.

The case has also raised ethical concerns and raised questions about the story told by Moores’ lawyers in court filings. Public documents show that Charles Moore’s involvement with the company, including serving as a director for five years, is much more extensive than court filings indicate.

Senate Democrats had asked Justice Samuel Alito to recuse from the case because of his interactions with David Rivkin, the attorney representing Moores. Democrats said Alito had cast doubt on his ability to judge the case impartially because he sat in on a four-hour interview with Rivkin and a newspaper editor on the Wall Street Journal’s opinion page.

Alito rejected the demands in a four-page statement issued by the court in which he said there is “no valid reason” for their recusal.

Associated Press writer Fatima Hussain contributed to this report.

