The Supreme Court hears a historic tax case – here's why it could destroy Democrats' estate tax plans

Top Line

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case over whether a couple has to pay taxes on an investment they did not profit from – potentially bringing into question a significant number of provisions in the tax code and Democrats’ efforts to impose funding may be thwarted. Taxes on the richest Americans depend on how the court rules.

Nurfoto via Getty Images

important facts

The Moore v. United States case was brought by a couple named Charles and Kathleen Moore, who invested $40,000 in the Indian company Kisancraft Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., and reinvested the money from that investment back into the business without taking any profits. .

Moores was taxed $14,729 under a provision of the GOP’s signature 2017 tax law, called the “Mandatory Repatriation Tax” (MRT), which imposed a one-time tax on U.S. individuals and companies with significant holdings in foreign corporations. There is a stake. By Americans.

The couple later sued the government, arguing that their “unrealized” gains should not have been taxed – income from investments or property is normally taxed after those assets are sold at a profit. , which means that the benefit is “realized.”

While the case focuses on the MRT, tax experts warn that it could have broader implications for the tax code and the economy, both for foreign earnings and because the concept of taxing unrealized profits affects other tax provisions – particularly From to businesses.

For example, owners trading in partnerships may be taxed on their company’s profits without selling their stake, and other taxes that may be affected include taxes on foreign earnings from things like trademarks and copyrights – as well. Democratic-led states argued that it “might” also destabilize state taxes, as more than a dozen states have tax provisions that are consistent with the affected federal laws.

According to a report published by the Urban Institute and the Tax Policy Center at the Brookings Institution, accepting the idea that only income received could be taxed “could jeopardize many of the long-standing provisions of the current federal income tax and lead to substantial revenue loss.” May cause harm.” , and tax economists warned in a court filing that the consequences for the economy could be “profound.”

A ruling in Moores’ favor could also overturn proposals that Democrats have put forth to tax the richest Americans, including a “wealth tax” based on an individual’s net worth or on the unrealized capital gains of wealthy people by the Biden administration. Includes proposed income tax. ,

Moores acknowledged those tax proposals in his petition to the Supreme Court, arguing that a ruling would be in his favor.[stand] “to lead to a major constitutional confrontation” over whether such a tax is legal, and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who introduced a billionaire tax bill, said in a statement when the court took up the case that a The ruling ruled the petitioners “could potentially shut down the right for billionaires not to pay anything close to their fair share in taxes.”

what to see

A decision is not expected for several months, though, sometime before the end of the court’s term in June 2024. In oral arguments Tuesday, the justices indicated they were wary of siding with the Moores, with the judges pointing to the broader impact of the ruling in the couple’s favor. The tax code could also be impacted and even conservative-leaning Justice Clarence Thomas suggests that unrealized income from stocks could be taxed. “Why is it that you think we can make decisions for you without risking any kind of established taxation schemes?” Justice Elena Kagan asked Moores’ attorney.

big number

$340 billion. The Justice Department, in a court filing, estimated how much tax revenue the federal government could lose over the next decade from a ruling invalidating the MRT. If the Supreme Court issues a sweeping decision that affects all undistributed business income – meaning all corporate income, foreign and domestic, that is not paid to shareholders but is kept within the company – the MRT would instead. of unrealized income through. A study by the Tax Foundation estimated that this could reduce federal tax revenues by about $5.7 trillion over the course of a decade.

leading critic

Some tax experts have criticized the Moore case as using the couple’s dispute as a means to prevent future estate taxes. Tax law professor Donald Tobin told the blog Law Dork, “I think the idea that we can completely overturn the entire Internal Revenue Code based on the fact that someone fears that the estate tax will never be levied in the future It may seem like a big mistake.” Steven Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, told the Guardian that “the billionaires funding the lawsuit are the real parties of interest” in the case, rather than the Moors. (The Moores’ case is being supported by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank funded in part by the Charles Koch Foundation.)

main background

After losing in both the federal district and appeals courts, the Moores brought their case to the Supreme Court, which held that the federal government was within its rights to tax the Moores’ Farmercraft shares under the Sixteenth Amendment, which gives Congress its taxation powers. The appeals court noted the potential economic impacts for the government in its ruling, and wrote that a ruling in Moores’ favor “would call into question the constitutionality of several other tax provisions that have long been on the books.” Taxing the ultra-rich has become a popular proposal on the left in recent years, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) making imposing a wealth tax on households with a net worth of more than $50 million a central plank of her 2020 presidential campaign. has made. , President Joe Biden proposed a separate “billionaire minimum income tax” in March 2022 on households worth more than $100 million, which would require top earners to pay a tax rate of at least 20% on their entire income, including their unrealized capital gains. Will have to pay. Supporters argue that taxing top earners would force the richest Americans to pay their fair share in taxes, while also producing much-needed government revenue – the Biden administration estimates that one percent of its tax The federal deficit would be reduced by $360 billion over the decade – but Democrats face long odds of the proposals ever coming to fruition given Republican opposition.

tangent line

The Moore case has also drawn attention for how it relates to the ongoing ethics controversy at the Supreme Court. Justice Samuel Alito rejected calls from Democratic lawmakers to recuse himself from the case after David Rivkin, one of the lawyers arguing the case, conducted interviews with Alito that were published in the Wall Street Journal. While Alito claimed that “there was no legitimate reason for my recusal from this case,” Rivkin claimed to have participated in the interview “as a journalist, not as a lawyer.” Additionally, one of the groups that has encouraged the justices to side with Moores is the Manhattan Institute, which has argued against a wealth tax in its filings, saying that such a policy “violates the fundamental principles of economic liberty.” It will weaken and discourage entrepreneurship.” , innovation, and upward mobility.” The Guardian reported that the organization’s leadership and trustees include billionaire hedge fund Paul Singer – who invited Alito on a luxury fishing trip that raised ethical concerns – and real estate investors. The wife of veteran Harlan Crowe, who has sparked widespread controversy after a series of reports detailed how she enjoyed years of luxury travel with Justice Clarence Thomas, financed her grandson’s school tuition and… Bought real estate from.

Adverse

The American College of Tax Council sought to distance the case from the debate over the wealth tax in a brief briefing with the court, arguing that the Supreme Court could issue a decision that would actively test Moores’ case on constitutional parameters. Decides narrowly without consideration. Describing the MRT as “ideologically distinct from wealth taxes in important ways”, the organization argued that the issue of whether a wealth tax is constitutional “will likely present the specific details of an actual wealth tax before the Court.” “It may be that such a wealth tax would actually be against the Constitution,” the organization wrote. “But these are not the questions before the Court today.”

amazing facts

Critics of the Moores’ lawsuit have called for their case to be dismissed, because records show the couple have closer ties to the Indian company in which they invested than their lawsuit suggests. While the lawsuit claims the couple only invested $40,000 in Farmerscraft, records reported by Tax Notes claim the Moores actually invested $400,000 for the company, and Charles Moore Served as a director of the company. “I am confident that our filing is clear and accurate,” Moores’ attorney Dan Greenberg said in a statement to The Washington Post about the reported discrepancy.

Further reading

