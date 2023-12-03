The Supreme Court could dismantle the tax code in Moore v. US

The US Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments on Tuesday Moore v. United StatesWhich could become the most important tax case of a century. A sweeping decision could destabilize our tax system, enrich many profitable corporations, and exacerbate existing economic and racial disparities.

The case tests whether the plaintiffs, Charles and Kathleen Moore, must pay taxes on their profits as partial owners of a multinational corporation, as required by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. A finding for the plaintiffs could lead courts to strike down many tax laws that have been in place for decades. His argument was rejected by other courts, but the Supreme Court nevertheless agreed to hear the case.

The Moores are seeking a ruling that would make it nearly impossible for Congress to tax income that is not “derived,” a vaguely defined term that generally means the taxpayer received money or goods through some transaction. Any other form of payment has been received. The idea that only “realized” income should be taxed may also seem counter-intuitive to many who are not aware that such a rule could be used to repeal many provisions in effect today. Which prevent the rich from avoiding taxes.

Most of us receive income from a job and pay taxes on that income each year, while the richest among us are able to convert their income into unrealized gains that are not taxed.

Since the late 1960s, special rules have declared that certain types of income that are easy to transfer across borders through paper transactions are taxable when reported by US-owned foreign corporations. The arguments employed by Moores and his colleagues would call into question these rules, potentially opening the door to offshore tax evasion on a scale never seen before.

There are many other examples of the insurrection the Moors are inviting. The interest paid on bonds is income subject to tax annually, but what happens if someone tries to avoid this tax by purchasing a bond that pays no interest until redeemed after several years? Can a bondholder defer paying taxes for years (possibly even forever) by choosing one type of bond over another, even if the income ultimately generated is the same? There are rules in the tax code that prevent this type of tax evasion, but if the Moors convince the Court that income cannot be taxed without expropriation, these rules could eventually be struck down on the same grounds. .

The consequences are even more worrisome for “pass-through” businesses, which do not pay corporate income taxes because their profits are “passed through” to individual owners and reported on their personal income tax returns, even if the profits are actually not earned. Paid to the owners but retained by the business. Lawmakers argued that these businesses did not need to pay corporate income taxes, because their profits would be subject to personal income taxes, but a ruling in favor of the Moores could suggest that they often would not be subject to any taxes. Can.

What motivates the Moors and the right-wing organizations that support them? Their real fight appears to be about progressive tax policies that have not yet been enacted, proposals that would eventually substantially tax the unrealized capital gains of the extremely wealthy. These proposals from President Joe Biden and some congressional Democrats could potentially eliminate the special treatment billionaires have long received under our tax system, an outcome Moore and his supporters find categorically unacceptable.

Capital gains are generally an increase in the value of an asset. If the owner sells that asset and collects the profit because the asset has appreciated since acquisition, that profit is considered a realized capital gain. If the owner does not sell the asset, the increase in its value is an unrealized capital gain.

Economists consider both as income, but tax rules generally consider only received profits as income, not unrealized profits. As a result, billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos can arrange to receive most of their income each year in the form of unrealized gains that are not taxed.

This may all seem surprisingly mysterious, but the result is that most of us receive income from a job and pay taxes on that income every year, while the richest among us convert their income into unrealized gains. are capable of doing so and are not taxed. Tearing up many existing parts of the tax code is a price plaintiffs seem willing to pay in exchange for preserving a system that allows the richest people to avoid paying taxes like ordinary Americans.

