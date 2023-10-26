The success of ‘Suzume’ is based on the growing influence of Japanese animation: ‘Shinkai’s films have the power to evoke empathy’

Thursday’s TIFFCOM seminar reflected a sense of disbelief that Japanese animation “Suzume” could have achieved such widespread international success while also conveying the depth of the emotional behind-the-scenes strategy that made it possible.

Since its release in Japan in late 2022 and international expansion in spring 2023, following a Berlin Festival competition slot, “Suzume,” a fantasy drama about a girl who helps prevent natural disasters, has taken the world by storm. Sold over 47 million tickets.

“And most of them don’t even speak Japanese,” said Sudo Tadashi, the session’s moderator, journalist and professor at Japan University of Economics.

Tsunami Kazuki, MD of producer Komiks Wave Films, and Takeda Akihiro, an executive attached to the president’s office at the film’s worldwide distributor Toho, said the success of “Suzumi” is not a foregone conclusion.

Its success was based on the increasing exposure of director Makoto Shinkai’s previous films, as well as the growing international understanding of the Japanese anime genre.

At the beginning of their collaboration, Shinkai and Komiks had little hope that Shinkai’s work would appeal to non-Japanese distributors and audiences. But, at least in Asia, fans remain engaged with certain types of content from other countries.

“We also attribute this success to the cumulative effect of Studio Ghibli and ‘Demon Slayer 2,’” Tsunami said.

Shinkai’s 2013 film “The Garden of Words” was initially released only in Japan, but was registered in China after its success at the Japanese box office. “Also, Korea is liking Shinkai’s films more. India is tough for Japanese animation. ‘Weathering With You’ was our first India release,” said Tsunami.

“But in [Indian film conglomerate] At PVR we found a similar business mix to Toho, which also included their events business. So, the affinity was obvious,” Takeda said. “And when Shinkai visited India in person the Indian audience was so excited that they needed a security detail!”

Stable business partnerships – sometimes with companies that might appear to be business rivals – were important in giving Japanese companies the confidence to continue their international push. “Media Castle is a very committed partner in Korea,” Tsunami said.

“The audience for anime is different from that of live action films. The fans may overlap or be completely separate. In China, we had a choice of four partners and because of the knowledge we gained from them we used Toei as a broker [the China release of anime title] “My Hero Academia,” Tsunami said.

“When we took the film to Cannes we had the logos of Eurozoom, Wild Bunch and Sony on the PR material. The Wild Bunch (Goodfellas) was particularly helpful. And [Sony-owned] Crunchyroll was also involved,” Takeda said.

Understanding the differences of local audiences increases with experience. And their similarities.

“We were worried that the Japanese natural disaster theme would not appeal to foreign audiences. However, German fans enjoyed it as a fantasy. Maybe COVID was a leveller,” Tsunami said. “And in India, we were always told that anime is only for children. But we found it works with adult audiences, too.

“Success has a lot to do with quality. Shinkai’s films have the power to evoke empathy among international audiences, Takeda said.

