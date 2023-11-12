The success journey of DoST-aided Nutridense

During a meal at a technology forum hosted by Regional Office 1 of the Department of Science and Technology (DoST-RO1) in 2011, an entrepreneur was sitting in a four-cornered room, listening, and with full enthusiasm, to engineer Rosemary Garcia’s talk. Was processing. DoST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI).

That platform would later catalyze a long-term relationship with DoST to achieve a common goal to reduce the problem of malnutrition among Filipino children.

He was an enterprising racky doctor. In over a decade-long partnership with DoST-RO1, he successfully established Nutridence Food Manufacturing Corp., which soon became one of the country’s leading licensed food manufacturers of healthy, nutritious and research-based food products.

Doc’s first company, Long Live Pharma (LLP), initially worked on Hyposol or “waterine” solution that worked as a drinking water disinfectant. It was in 2009 when they first availed of Small Enterprise Technology Upgradation Program (SETUP) assistance, which helped them acquire equipment to increase productivity and improve packaging.

Setup is the flagship program of DoST to meet the needs of various enterprises through provision and upgradation of technology and equipment.

Eventually, the doctor founded Nutridense, which produces various food products specifically designed to reduce malnutrition rates in the country such as Rice-Mongo Instant Baby Cereal, Brown Rice Bar, Advanced Nutribon, and Go End Grow Micronutrient Powder Blend. Some of these are currently used in the supplementary feeding programs of the Department of Education and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The doctor now serves as an inspiration for every aspiring entrepreneur in setting up a company with a purpose. While there are risks in setting up enterprises, DOST’s programs, such as setup and research institutes, such as FNRI, are ready to help for the betterment of the lives of Filipinos.

Source: www.manilatimes.net