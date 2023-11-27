NEWARK, Del., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The value of the global styrenics market is estimated US$99.4 billion In 2024. The market is expected to grow at CAGR 6.5% From 2024 to 2034. The demand for goods related to food processing, construction and automobiles has increased significantly as both the global population and the economic condition of the people have improved. The demand for styrenics is directly driven by the need for these items.

Styrene, a versatile organic compound, is synthesized by polymerizing styrene monomers and other compounds such as acrylonitrile and butadiene. Styrene polymers have wide applications in diverse industries including automotive, construction and electronics.

Market players are expected to explore and take advantage of the innovative properties of these materials, resulting in new possibilities in the coming decade. The increasing demand for these products is forcing manufacturers to allocate more resources to research and development, resulting in the development of advanced and versatile products.

The styrenics market is being driven by the increasing demand for thermoplastic thermoplastics in the medical and healthcare sectors. These materials exhibit exceptional properties, such as high tensile strength, excellent chemical resistance and good dimensional stability, making them highly suitable for the manufacturing of medical devices. As the demand for clean and safe medical devices increases, sales of styrene polymers are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The industry is expected to experience significant growth opportunities due to the increasing use of styrenic polymers in the production of medical devices such as blood bags, IV fluid containers, tubes and dialysis solutions.

The healthcare sector is moving away from PVC and increasingly using styrene polymers due to safety concerns. Styrene polymers offer exceptional mechanical performance, easy disposability, design versatility, light weight, and superior aesthetics to create high performance and compact medical devices.

“The styrenics market is expected to be driven by key factors such as the growth of bio-based and recyclable styrenics and their increasing use in 3D printing. These aspects are expected to boost the demand for styrenics, creating more competition and resulting in “Expected to grow. New products.” – Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) says

Key Takeaways from the Styrenics Market

The global styrenics market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching a valuation of USD 186.0 billion by 2034.

The market grew at a CAGR of 8.0% during the historical period.

South Korea is projected to dominate the global market by registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 7.6%, the United Kingdom is expected to lead the global market by 2034.

The Japan market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

key strategies

In the styrenics market, competition among petrochemical companies is intense, making it challenging to maintain a competitive advantage. Price, innovation, operating costs and product quality are all important factors that companies prioritize.

To gain competitive advantage, market players must implement various strategies such as restructuring their operations, expanding into new products or geographic markets, and reorganizing their corporate structure. It is important to note that maintaining a competitive position in this market requires a strategic approach, and businesses must be proactive in their efforts to remain competitive.

Recent Developments in the Styrenics Market

In June 2023, SCS submitted an Innovative Technology Notification for using recycled polystyrene as a food contact material while ensuring its safety.

In October 2022, Arkema launched new recyclable high-performance polyamides. The polymers are produced in Italy and are available under the Virtucycle program.

Major companies in the Styrenics market

Arkema

BASF SE

bayer materials science

eni spa

INEOS GROUP AG

orthex

royal dsm

Sabik

Dow Chemical Company

total sa

Repsol SA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Major segments in the Styrenics market

According to polymer type:

polystyrene

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

unsaturated polyester resin

Other

By Application:

automotive

Electrical and Electronics

building and Construction

packaging

consumer products

Other

by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and has been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses tackle challenges and take important decisions with confidence and clarity amid fierce competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports provide actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. At FMI a team of expert-led analysts continuously monitor emerging trends and developments across a wide range of industries to ensure that our clients remain prepared for the evolving needs of their consumers.

