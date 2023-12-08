The strange materials behind sustainable furniture

Celine Sandberg discovered that seaweed could be used to make foam for furniture

From crushed oyster shells to agricultural waste, Céline Sandberg has experimented with some strange materials to create parts for furniture.

They aim to cut down on the use of plastic polymers, known as polyurethane, in furniture manufacturing. This meant finding more eco-friendly materials to fill pillows, sofa and chair cushions.

To start, the founder of Oslo-based Agoprene and his colleagues used oyster shells. The shells were ground into powder and used to make foaming substances. Similar experiments were also done on agricultural waste and wood fibres.

“We tried a bunch of different materials, but most of them turned out to be rigid foam, not flexible,” she says.

But eventually Ms. Sandberg set her sights on seaweed, which her team turned into a powder and cooked in a special oven.

This process creates a foam block that is soft enough to be used in seat cushions and chairs.

Mr Sandberg says, “The foam is 100% biodegradable. You can simply drop it into the soil, and it will decompose naturally in eight months – if you cut it into smaller pieces it will decompose faster.”

Agoprene is now looking to expand production by moving to a larger manufacturing facility in the coming year.

Egoprene’s foam is baked in the oven

Could this kind of innovation move furniture away from plastic, which is used in many ways in the furniture industry?

As well as polyurethane, which provides cushioning, the exterior of soft furnishings may include polyester – which is also part of the plastics family.

Vinyl blends can be used in imitation leather furniture, and vinyl is a convenient shorthand for a whole range of plastics. Meanwhile, cheaper wood furniture often consists of wood veneer glued to plastic.

Industrially produced wood furniture is often coated in a mixture of chemicals, which may also include polymers. This is what gives wood that shiny, plastic look.

Christian Euler, assistant professor of chemical engineering at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, explains that there are good reasons why plastics are so common.

“It performs very well for its intended functions, and has a high level of flexibility that allows it to be softer or stiffer,” he says.

“Also, because the chemicals in plastic come from by-products of oil refining, it is cheaper to make.”

But cheap, plastic-laden furniture also has serious disadvantages. For starters, more and more of it is being thrown away.

The Environmental Protection Agency in the US estimates that 12 million tons of furniture were discarded in 2018, up from eight million tons in 2000.

Nearly 80% of discarded furniture in the US in 2018 went to landfill, where plastic parts can take hundreds of years to degrade.

Meanwhile, making the plastics used in furniture involves carbon emissions. According to Agropen’s calculations, polyurethane foam rubber emits 105 million tons of CO2 emissions every year.

That’s why many companies are looking for alternative materials.

Miter chairs consist of discarded coffee bean peels

Danish design company Miter has designed a series of chairs in which the seats and backrests are made from either discarded coffee bean shells or a material mixed with sawdust from furniture production.

Its outdoor furniture is made from marine trash.

“We love to combine creativity with innovation,” says chief executive Qatil Ardal.

“Although creating these sustainable collections takes a lot of cash, and it causes some of my hair to turn gray, being a green company is in our DNA.”

In addition to seaweed and coffee peel waste, another unusual alternative that researchers are hoping to replace plastic with is fungus.

Mycelium, the root-like and branching structure of fungi, is the foundation behind Bionit, a new type of fabric developed by researchers at Newcastle upon Tyne’s Hub for Biotechnology in the Built Environment (HBBE).

The process starts with mycelium grown on a substrate such as sawdust, and then placed in a dark and humid environment so it can bind and absorb nutrients from the sawdust, says Jane Scott, head of HBBE’s Living Textiles Group. It is then dehydrated in an oven-like device.

Researchers are experimenting with fungal mycelium to create structures

She points out that for example, Bionit is already being used by designers to make lampshades.

Ms Scott says one advantage of this material is that it “decomposes because it is bio-based and does not use any binders or glues that do not decompose in landfills.”

Major design brands are trying to team up with smaller fast-paced companies to bring sustainable materials into their furniture pieces. American kitchenware and home furnishings company Williams Sonoma has said it is now using responsibly sourced cotton and recycled polyester, and Ikea plans to use only renewable and recycled materials in its products by 2030.

Ms. Sandberg says she’s encouraged to see the furniture industry willing to change its wasteful ways. “I thought this industry didn’t want to try anything new and just stick with polyurethane, but they are open and curious and willing to test and try new products because they love the products they make. Want to see change with.”

