The Stoxx 600 is coming off a fifth winning week.

Fed rate cut doesn’t mean things are going well for energy markets: Analyst

Amrita Sen, founder of Energy Aspects, says this means that “energy demand is actually going to be down a little bit.”

American stocks opened with gains on Monday

Major averages opened with gains on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35 points, 0.1%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.

– Sara Min

Oil, shipping companies rise amid Red Sea volatility

Oil prices and shipping shares were higher in early afternoon European trading as many companies suspended voyages along the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which normally carries about 30% of global container trade.

BP on Monday became the first oil company to announce it would halt its transit through the route as a security precaution, as Houthi militants continue to target ships with drones and missiles off Yemen. Shares were 2.3% higher at 1:40 p.m. in London.

Oil prices rose due to the possibility of supply disruptions.

Shipping giants including MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Maersk, as well as several Asia-based firms, have also said they will re-route from the Suez Canal route to the longer Cape of Good Hope route south to Africa.

Shares got a boost as analysts said geopolitical tensions could reverse a recent trend of oversupply in the market and push up freight rates.

“The potential impact on ocean freight rates and the profitability of ocean carriers will depend on the duration of the disruption,” UBS analysts said in a note.

He said the Cape of Good Hope route reduces effective capacity for Asia-Europe travel by 25%, and that a large portion of Asia-Europe long-term contracts will be negotiated in the coming months, which will allow “carriers to lock in Could allow “higher than expected rates – if disruption continues.”

Hapag-Lloyd shares were 7% higher, while Maersk traded up 2.6%.

– Jenny Reed

European stocks recover from losses and trade flat

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was hovering around the flatline by midday, recovering early losses. Oil and gas stocks rose 1.1% as oil prices rose on Red Sea concerns. Construction and materials stocks declined 1.2%.

Red Sea oil prices rise as BP halts shipments

Oil prices climbed on Monday as BP became the latest global company to halt travel through the Suez Canal following a series of attacks on ships by Yemen’s Houthi militants.

International benchmark Brent crude was up more than 0.6% at about $77 a barrel by early afternoon in Europe.

Shipping giants MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Maersk have suspended voyages through the Red Sea because of the drone threat, and BP said in a statement on Monday that it would, subject to the circumstances, continue a “precautionary pause.” Will keep under review. “As they grow in the field.”

– Elliot Smith

German business sentiment falls unexpectedly

German business sentiment suffered a surprise decline in December, the Ifo Institute’s Business Climate Index showed on Monday.

The index came in at 86.4 this month, below the consensus forecast of 87.8 among analysts surveyed by Reuters, and down from a revised reading of 87.2 in November.

– Elliot Smith

Biggest movers: Oci up 11%, Vodafone up 5%

Shares of Dutch chemical and fertilizer maker OCI jumped more than 10% in early trading and led the Stoxx 600 after it agreed to sell its stake in the Iowa fertilizer company to Koch Ag & Energy Solutions for $3.6 billion.

Vodafone shares climbed more than 6% after Iliad Group proposed merging the two companies’ Italian businesses in a deal valuing Vodafone Italia at 10.45 billion euros ($11.38 billion).

Nordnet shares fell 4.8%, at the bottom of the European blue chip index.

– Elliot Smith

A negative openness in Europe

European markets opened in negative territory on Monday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in early trading, with construction and materials stocks offsetting losses by 1.1%, while the health care sector rose 0.3%.

Here are the early calls

Britain’s FTSE 100 is expected to fall about 16 points to 7,560, Germany’s DAX to fall about 33 points to 16,718 and France’s CAC 40 to fall about 18 points to 7,579, according to IG data.

