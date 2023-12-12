The stock market's biggest fear in 2024 is geopolitical bad factors

Natixis poll shows geopolitics is now the market’s number one concern.

The French asset manager published its annual survey of 500 institutional investors on Monday.

Geopolitical “bad actors” put forward declining consumer spending and central-bank policy errors as the issues they are most concerned about.

According to the Natixis survey, geopolitical issues have become the market’s number one concern, overtaking high inflation and a possible recession.

The French asset manager on Monday published its annual survey of 500 top institutional investors from around the world, asking each of them what they think about the top economic threats to 2024.

Respondents highlighted geopolitical “bad actors” as the issue they are most concerned about – followed by a decline in consumer spending, potential central bank policy errors and China’s faltering economy.

“In an environment filled with geopolitical uncertainty, institutions rank bad actors as their top economic threat,” Natixis said. “Having seen how the early stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to large increases in energy and food prices in 2022, institutions have good reason to be concerned as the geopolitical landscape looks less stable in 2024.”

Natixis’s year-end 2022 survey ranked WAR fifth behind inflation, recession, market volatility and rising interest rates on the list of investors’ concerns.

But the conflict between Moscow and Kiev continued throughout 2023, while the market faced a new geopolitical risk in October when Hamas militants attacked Israel.

In an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times last month, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the world has become a more “scary and unpredictable” place in 2023.

“These geopolitical matters are very serious – arguably the most serious since 1938,” he told the outlet, referring to the year when Nazi Germany occupied parts of Czechoslovakia and stepped up its persecution of Jewish people .

As well as highlighting geopolitical fears, Natixis’ survey revealed that 51% of institutional investors believe a recession in 2024 is inevitable, with 74% of that group believing it will be ” painful or very painful”.

Three-quarters of respondents said they think artificial intelligence will open up new investment opportunities – but 38% are worried that the technology “poses a potential threat to civilization as we know it”.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com