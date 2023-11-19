The stock market mispriced dovish Fed pivots six times over the past few years. Will it be different this seventh time?

Recent inflation data has convinced the markets of an accommodative stance by the Federal Reserve.

But the market has erroneously taken a bearish stance at least six times over the past few years, Deutsche Bank wrote.

While this may be true at the moment, inflation in the final stages is the most difficult to deal with, analysts warn.

The stock market has been in a bearish state since last month on expectations of a soft stance from the Federal Reserve, but investors have seen this movie before.

In fact, the market has incorrectly priced in such a pivot six times over the past two years, according to Deutsche Bank, which seemed cautious about this seventh time.

Since the end of October, the S&P 500 has risen 9% amid signs of weak job growth and lower-than-expected inflation, leading many on Wall Street to believe the Fed’s tightening cycle is over, Fed funds futures. Also indicating greater possibility of rate cuts. As soon as March.

In a note on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank recounted six previous frauds and explained what to consider this time:

1. November 2021: Omicron scare

Before the Fed begins its tightening cycle in March 2022, central bankers have reported that a rate hike is on the way. But the emergence of the COVID Omicron variant in November 2021 raised fears of new economic turmoil.

Investors initially backed off as concerns grew that the variant could evade vaccines. But then the S&P 500 reached an all-time high by the end of December 2021 as markets pushed back the expected timing of the first rise.

2. Spring 2022: Ukraine War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 raised concerns that the conflict would expand and hamper global growth, leading the Fed to kick off March with a smaller-than-expected rate hike.

The S&P 500 rose 3.6% that month as bond yields fell.

3. May 2022: The risk is even higher

The combination of China’s zero-COVID policies, the Ukraine war and the start of Fed rate hikes raised doubts about how much tightening the central bank will do.

The S&P 500 jumped 6.6% in the week ended May 27, its strongest weekly performance of 2022.

4. July 2022: Global recession?

Expectations of a global recession rose, and falling oil prices helped push inflation readings down, with Chairman Jerome Powell even hinting that rate hikes may need to be slowed.

The S&P 500 rose 9.1% that month.

5. Fall 2022: UK budget failure

The UK’s proposed budget included calls for more borrowing, causing chaos in its financial markets as bond yields rose. This raised hopes that the Fed would stop the rate hikes soon and then start cutting in 2023.

The S&P 500 rose 5.7% during October 3-4, its biggest two-day rally since April 2020.

6. March 2023: Banking chaos

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank reassured investors that the Fed would pause policy tightening and then resume cutting in November.

Immediately after the SVB collapse, 2-year Treasury yields fell and the S&P 500 jumped 7% from the low by the end of March.

What will happen this time?

Today’s confidence in imminent Fed cuts may ultimately prove true, but Deutsche Bank pointed out that the final stages of getting inflation to the 2% target rate are the most difficult.

In contrast, when inflation peaks, it is often driven by temporary factors, such as an energy shock or supply-chain disruptions, it added.

“But as inflation begins to fall, the debate increasingly turns to the risks of over-tightening, and whether policy risks may be too restrictive,” the analysts wrote. “It is difficult to know the answer in real time, as monetary policy moves with a lag. So when the market is pricing pivot for the 7th time, it is worth considering whether the conditions are actually present for this to happen.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com