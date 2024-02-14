The stock market is trying to recover. Why could it fall 10% from here?

The stock market is trying to recover from some nasty selloffs, but don’t be fooled—further declines are likely ahead.

The S&P 500, just below 5000, is in the green on Wednesday as it recovers slightly from Tuesday’s 1.4% decline.

Of concern for investors is the inflation rate, which came in at a faster-than-expected 3.1% annual pace in January. This caused fixed income markets to withdraw their bets that the Federal Reserve was on the verge of lowering interest rates. A range of data shows the economy remains very strong, and the Fed will likely keep rates on hold for longer than initially estimated as it focuses on boosting demand and reducing inflation.

Although the stock market appeared to be making a slow recovery on Wednesday, some key indicators suggest the decline is likely to resume.

Interest rate expectations are the biggest clue. From current stock market levels, it appears the Fed will cut rates significantly, The Fed funds futures market has walked back its previous expectations of six cuts: It now sees three to four rate cuts this year, which would lead to a decline of about one percentage point by the end of the year.

According to Seaport Research Partners, given the relationship between the stock market’s earnings multiple and Fed funds futures, the S&P 500 should trade at more than 18 times earnings. But the index is trading at about 20.3 times analyst total expected earnings for the coming 12 months. A decline in the index’s earnings multiplier—keeping earnings forecasts stable for now—would imply a decline of approximately 10% in the index’s value.,

A major reason for this potential decline is higher rates, which means it is more likely that earnings will be lower than current expectations – the stock market may well reflect this before analysts lower their estimates.

“We expect market multiples to be driven broadly in absolute terms by extremely high real rates as assets reprice,” Seaport’s Victor Cosell wrote.

The good news is that the fall in the stock market may not necessarily be up to 10%. As Kosel points out, buyers have been coming in steadily since December and have taken the index just above 4700. There’s a solid chance that this buying “support” will re-emerge around that level – as long as the market still believes the Fed will cut rates at least a few times and there is no unexpected geopolitical crisis. A fall to 4700 would be only a one point decline in percentage terms.

But support levels are meant to be broken. If investors see more signs that the Fed wants to hold off on rate cuts for even longer, the market could easily fall below 4700. Tom Essay of the Sevens Report points out that the last time expectations for a rate cut were at these levels, the S&P 500 was much lower.

In fact, “Expectations for Fed rate cuts are now three to four cuts, which is the same level as late last summer, when the S&P 500 was trading around 4,400,” Essay writes.

Beware of this runaway market.

