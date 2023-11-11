Investors have been trapped in a complex macro maze for months, with each possible path ending in a reversal and return to the prior index level and a familiar feedback loop: celebration of a strong GDP report led directly to a “higher for a long time” Federal Reserve. and meltdowns—a rise in Treasury yields, which raised doubts about both sticky inflation and the durability of the consumer-led expansion. Falling oil prices prop up consumers’ fortunes for a moment, before they are interpreted as a worrying global-demand signal. Meanwhile, excessive enthusiasm for the long-term wonders of AI technology and weight-loss drugs rewards first movers and patent holders, while penalizing hundreds of stocks deemed dangerously “disruptive.” The relief on the yield and oil price front over the past two weeks has been enough to give investors a glimpse of a potential exit from this box, but it has felt like this before. The S&P 500’s rally from the low in late October has increased 7.2% in two weeks, giving credibility to the 4100 area as a decent floor and taking it above the October high and 4400 level. Is. The .SPX YTD Mountain S&P 500, YTD progress certainly has something else to prove. At Friday’s close, the index returned to levels last seen the day of the September Fed decision and the “dot plot,” when the 10-year Treasury rose from 4.3% to eventually reach 5% as policymakers looked to keep rates higher. Had intended. Newly issued government securities were metabolized by the supervised market. As if to emphasize the trapped nature of the market, the S&P was also at this same level the day after the mid-June Fed meeting, at a time when the “soft landing” scenario was gathering more adherents. It’s worse than having the world’s most important benchmark sidelined for five months while borrowing costs across the economy hit a 16-year high and most stocks struggle. And now we have a nice steep-walled “V” on the charts as a visual illustration of the climax of macro fear and bearish conditions in late October, perhaps trapping some bears along the way. The market’s 1.6% surge on Friday was somewhat typical of this market, which was disproportionately helped by mega-caps praised by winners as if they were insulated from both macro pressures and technical disruptions. Yet several other sectors tended to increase volume on the NYSE by as much as 70% – not exactly a deep sign of buyers’ urgency, but healthy. And of course, the S&P had only broken its eight-season winning streak before. While there is always some degree of chance and randomness at play, such streaks are relatively rare. And once they break out, on average the market continues higher in the following months, as this illustration from Stock Trader’s Almanac shows. According to various surveys and brokerage-house gauges of customer flows, the situation has since shifted from completely negative to almost neutral, suggesting that excessive optimism is still not a hindrance to further growth from here. Even on a longer-term scale, public fund flows have cumulatively favored cash and treasuries over the past few years. To an extent, this represents a rebalancing toward previously underweighted asset classes as investors embrace the relative novelty of positive real interest rates. Whatever the motivation, signaling unrealistically high expectations for equity returns and allowing 5% of cash in the portfolio to act as ballast should theoretically allow investors to accept more equity risk within it. Animal spirits are being restrained somewhat due to residual sensitivity to yield shocks and any fluctuations in Treasury prices, along with a sense that the shadow is encroaching on the economic expansion – a perception that is being driven by smaller -Coarse is reinforced by persistently sluggish price action. Cap stocks, banks and commodity-related groups. Top-Heavy Market Of course, the market’s top-heavyness has been a persistent complaint, especially among active professional stock pickers faced with a tough S&P 500 and macro-policy bearish set that argues the market is no longer any better. That way that doesn’t “deserve” to book 15% of the year’s profit. There’s no doubt that the spread between, say, the Nasdaq 100 and the equally weighted S&P 500 has peaked this year, at about 42 percentage points. Yet measured since the Nasdaq peak nearly two years ago (November 19, 2021 to be precise), the NDX has outperformed by just five percentage points. Now how poorly the illustrious mega-cap performed at the October 2022 low. Nearly a quarter of all S&P 500 stocks are up 15% or more this year, hardly the epitome of an extremely generous tape, but far more than “just seven stocks.” Everyone wants a more inclusive market, yet perhaps the more bitter accusation about the market is that investors continue to reward the highest quality companies with clear profit-growth prospects. There’s no doubt that small-cap and regional bank stocks avoided significant declines last week as investor confidence in the benign soft-landing outcome has diminished. Problem areas remain a problem. He doesn’t need to turn around and lead, but a widely reported deep weakness will be hard to ignore. Frequently and ideally, a larger bounce from a correction low – characteristic of a technical “breadth thrust” signal as occurred in this one – promotes a more long-term hold for riskier, or higher-beta, stocks. . That wasn’t really the story of last week. As a result, however, the cyclical and more-aggressive enclave of the market lacks the demand valuation constraints one could argue that some of the index leaders may face. The S&P 500 High Beta Index, tracked by the SPHB ETF, is now trading at just under 15 times forward earnings, down from 20 times in February and 18 times currently for the S&P 500. Meanwhile, there has been a churn in the market in the last month. That means overall the stock got very little credit this earnings season for its 80% beat rate relative to forecasts. The main reason for this is that the estimates for the current quarter are lower than usual. Collectively, investors today refuse to translate the good results into sustained strength, skeptical of the idea that corporate leaders braced for the recession that began a year ago, softened where needed, and Now overall income growth has become positive again. Three ways out The three possible ways out of the macro maze are continued deflation, a resumption of income growth and the economy-wide productivity gains (whether AI-enabled or not) that are now tentatively making their way into official data. Deflation hurts the Fed and is likely to weigh on long-term yields. Income growth – even if delivered slowly and unevenly across sectors – limits equity declines to a minimum. And increased productivity is life-extending for mature economic expansion. Perhaps this is too much to ask for at once. Meanwhile, investors have a temporary calm in bonds, a Fed that wants to end tightening, real GDP tracking above 2% in the fourth quarter, a volatility index below 15, subdued credit markets, positive real consumer wages. Growth and seasonal tailwinds. We’ll see if these bright spots can illuminate the bulls’ path outside the box.

Source: www.cnbc.com