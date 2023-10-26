The stock market is riskier and more volatile than in previous decades. here's why.

According to research firm Datatrack, the S&P 500 has become more volatile in recent years.

This has to do partly with bad luck and partly with unexpected events impacting the market.

The big factor is the massive growth of big tech stocks that make up much of the S&P 500.

Stocks are a risky investment, but huge intraday fluctuations and persistent volatility have become more frequent and intense in recent years.

There are a number of factors that seem to have increased volatility in large-cap stocks, but according to Datatrack, returns do not necessarily increase with risk.

“The S&P 500 has become significantly more volatile over the past 60 years, but returns have not increased that proportionately,” Datatrack said in a note published Thursday. “A combination of factors have caused the shift, but the relative overweighting of Big Tech is now driving the trend. We still believe US large caps are the most productive equity investments, but it is important to keep a realistic view on volatility “

“From 1958-1979, the standard deviation of daily returns was 0.72 percent. This increased to 0.89 percent by 1980-1989, and has become even higher since 2000, at 1.13 percent,” the analysts said.

This is why the research firm sees more risk in the stock market today compared to previous eras.

large technological concentration

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, Meta — the famous “Magnificent Seven” stocks have accounted for most of the gains in the S&P 500 this year, which have masked what’s happening in other areas of the market.

“The S&P 500 is now heavily weighted by Big Tech, and this group exhibits both higher valuations and price volatility than the average company,” Data Trek researchers said in the note.

Last month, Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Management, said, “If you buy the S&P 500 today, you’re basically buying a handful of companies that make up 34% of the index.”

Which says the S&P 500 is far more sensitive to the price movement of these seven stocks, which themselves are highly sensitive to events like Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and other macro disturbances. This means that big movements in a handful of names can drive most of the price action in the broader index.

Unexpected events further affected

Another explanation is that in recent years the market has overreacted to unexpected developments compared to previous eras.

“Unexpected events have hit stocks more than before,” Datatrack’s note said. “The Fed’s aggressive series of rate hikes last year created as much volatility as the oil shocks of 1973-1974.”

And as to why the market is “smoother” now than before, Data Trek researchers say anything from online trading to higher corporate debt levels could be the reason.

Two years ago, the black swan event of the pandemic fueled a surge in online trading that collided with additional savings from federal stimulus checks. This led to the “meme-stock” craze, in which stocks like GameStop saw double-digit intraday gains and losses for weeks.

Meanwhile, corporate debt levels are pushing companies into bankruptcy due to the central bank’s rapid rate hikes, adding to investor jitters.

Markets have also been reacting harshly to Fedspeak over the past 18 months, and investors are on edge as they wait for any sign of what the central bank might do next.

bad times

Final clarification? bad luck.

“The 2000s may have been unlucky, with the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic crisis both occurring during this period,” Datatrack said. “We would classify 2008 as “user error” (bad policies and resulting speculative surplus), but 2020 was a legitimate force majeure event.”

No one could have predicted the pandemic, and two market crashes in the same decade – in 2000 and 2008 – rank first in market history in terms of their magnitude.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com