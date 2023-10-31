October 31, 2023
Chief stock strategist says the rise in stocks due to long interest rates will not derail the market rally


  • According to Ned Davis Research, the stock market is at a crossroads as some bearish market indicators are flashing.
  • But other signs of a recession have not yet emerged, leaving the stock market directionless.
  • “Bear risk has increased, but it is not decisive enough to consider the possibility of a bear market,” NDR said.

According to a recent note from Ned Davis Research, the stock market is not under anyone’s control as some bearish market indicators give warning signals while others do not.

The investment research firm’s proprietary “Bear Watch Aggregate” indicator has been surging in recent months as the stock market has sold off 10% from its high in late July. But there certainly aren’t enough signs to say that another bear market is imminent.

“Warnings in 2022 were far more decisive,” the NDR said, adding that some warnings have flashed, while others “are far from signal level.”

NDR’s Bear Watch aggregate includes a total of 10 gauges that monitor various elements of the stock market. Historically, when at least half of them warned of a recession, the average stock market decline was 20%.

That’s on par with last year’s selloff, when eight of the 10 indicators tracked by NDR raised bearish red flags.

Today only two out of 10 are showing a recession. The first incident occurred earlier this month when more than 20% of the market shares in the All Country World Index hit new market lows.

The second began in August when less than half of global composites were trading above their 40-week moving average.

But of the note, other market signs of an impending recession are nowhere close to shining, such as the CBOE’s volatility index jumping above the 28.5 level. VIX is currently at 19.67.

According to NDR’s proprietary estimates, the stock market price and breadth trends have also not yet confirmed an impending bear market.

“The indicator is currently far from a signal, consistent with other signals, that the secular bullishness is intact,” NDR said.

“The bottom line is that the risk of a bear market has increased, but it is not decisive enough to consider the possibility of a bear market. If this situation continues, it is more likely that there will be excessive pessimism and oversold. “The conditions will be followed by a rally in continuation of the cyclical uptrend that started last October,” the NDR concluded.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com

