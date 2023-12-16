The stock market is increasing. Should you invest now or wait?

After a few years of turmoil, the stock market has recently rebounded. So far this year, Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.15%) is up almost 12% S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.01%) is up nearly 23%, and nasdaq (^IXIC 0.35%) a massive increase of 41%.

While many investors are excited by the prospect of a new bull market, others are worried that this is only a temporary rally and that prices will fall again.

In such a situation, it may be difficult to decide whether to invest now or wait. If prices are rising, now could be a great time to buy. But if you invest now and the market falls, the value of your portfolio could decrease immediately. However, the good news is that your time doesn’t matter as much as you think.

Is it safe to invest now?

It can be tempting to wait until the time is right to invest in the stock market. After all, if you invest when prices are at their lowest and then sell when they peak, you can potentially make huge profits.

However, even experts cannot predict what the market will do in the short term. Case in point: For most of this year, economists have been predicting everything from a stock market decline to a 2008-level recession. Few would have imagined that the major market indexes would reach new highs by the end of the year.

If you’re waiting for the best time to buy, however, you may be waiting forever – and wasting precious time building wealth in the meantime.

So the better option is to keep investing continuously, no matter what the market is doing. This strategy is called dollar-cost averaging, and it involves purchasing at regular intervals throughout the year. Sometimes you’ll invest when prices are at their peak, and sometimes you’ll buy at a discount. Over time, those fluctuations should average out.

What happens if stock prices fall again?

Investing at such times can be nerve-wracking, especially when market conditions take a turn for the worse. But if you’re able to take a long-term view, investing can be a little easier no matter what.

The market will always be volatile in the short term. But over the decades, it has consistently generated positive total returns despite volatility. For example, in the last two decades alone, the market has endured the dot-com bubble burst, the Great Recession, the COVID-19 crash, and the current recession. Yet the S&P 500 is still up about 221% since 2000.

Even if you invest in “bad” times, you can still make more in the long term than waiting for better times to buy.

For example, let’s say you invested in an S&P 500 index fund in February 2009. This was just before the index bottomed out in the midst of the Great Recession, and it might seem like the worst time to invest. But by the end of the year, you will still have earned returns of more than 35%.

On the other hand, let’s say you waited until September of that year to purchase. By then the market had boomed and it must have seemed a safe time to invest. However, you will have only earned a return of about 12% by the end of the year.

In other words, it is often better to invest now and ride out any potential storm than to wait. The market may fall again in the coming weeks or months. But over several years, it is very likely to increase again. By investing now, you’re more likely to earn more over time – no matter what happens in the near term.

Katie Brockman has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com