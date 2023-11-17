The stock market is heading towards the peak of the Great Depression and the dot-com era.

Stock-market valuations, on one scale, have reached highs only a few times in history.

According to PIMCO and GAM Asset Management, equities look historically high compared to government bonds.

PIMCO says the market’s optimistic expectations on future corporate earnings “may face disappointment”.

After a rally that defied calls for higher interest rates and a recession, stock valuations are now heading toward levels not seen before some of the biggest market meltdowns in history – at least by one measure.

A time-tested way of assessing whether equities are fairly valued is to compare them with government bonds, which are considered one of the safest forms of investment.

And by that metric, stocks are looking historically expensive, according to experts at PIMCO and GAM Asset Management.

A key measure of the prosperity of stocks relative to debt is the so-called equity risk premium – or the excess return on stocks over Treasury bonds.

The metric has declined this year, indicating inflated stock valuations toward levels seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s and the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

“Examining the historical data in depth, we find that there were only a few instances in the last century when U.S. equities were more expensive relative to bonds – such as during the Great Recession and the dot-com crash,” said PIMCO portfolio managers Erin. Brown, Geraldine Sundstrom and Emmanuelle Scherff write in a recent research note.

“History suggests that equities will not remain so expensive relative to bonds.”

According to Julian Howard of Switzerland’s GAM Asset Management, the historically low equity risk premium is a hindrance to investing in stocks. This means stocks are giving investors little incentive to choose risk-free assets like government debt – and that could put off potential buyers.

“The equity risk premium is very, very narrow. In fact, it’s actually almost negative,” Howard said in comments on the GAM website.

“And that’s a big concern because what it’s saying is that actually you don’t need to invest in equities in the short to medium term, because if you invest in a six-month Treasury bill, which “Giving you 5.5% completely risk-free, so it really is a risk-reward that is completely unbeatable,” he said.

U.S. stocks are on track for their best month in the year on hopes that the Federal Reserve may reach an end to its interest rate hikes at a time when the economy remains resilient and inflation has eased.

The S&P 500 is up 7.4% in November, taking its year-to-date gain to 17.3%, amid optimism that corporate earnings will remain buoyant in coming quarters.

However, PIMCO cautions against that approach.

Brown, Sundstrom, and “We think strong forward earnings expectations may offset disappointment in a slowing economy, combined with elevated valuations across large portions of the markets, in favor of quality and relative value opportunities, equity But warrants a cautious neutral stance.” Sheref wrote.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com