The stock market is gambling heavily on rates and earnings.

The recent rise in shares comes despite falling fourth-quarter earnings estimates and also starting to downgrade 2024 earnings estimates. This has pushed the PE ratio back to the upper end of its range, meaning that given the recent rally in prices, the stock may not live up to high expectations.

Since the beginning of October, fourth-quarter earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have fallen nearly 5%, from about $57.70 to $54.71 per share. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2024 are also declining, down about 2% since peaking at $56.16 per share in early September.

Meanwhile, we also see that earnings estimates for 2023 have moved back to the lower end of their ranges while earnings estimates for 2024 have declined. The great thing is that we are currently seeing a disconnect between the recent increase in stock prices and the missed earnings estimates.

This has pushed the PE ratio on the S&P 500 to 19.4, which is now in line with the peak of the S&P 500 before the COVID-19 fallout, making the current market several times more expensive than in the last 30 years of history. Except for the tech bubble of the late 1990s and the Covid bubble.

This has pushed the spread between the S&P 500’s 1-year forward income yield and the 10-year rate back to late 1990s levels. This makes one wonder how today’s valuations equate to a situation where at the market’s peak in late 2021 and early 2022, bond yields were significantly higher and comparable to the period of time that bonds versus a huge There was a bubble.

Additionally, it is important to remember that the Fed does not even control rates behind yields unless it is through QE, and if anything, QT is likely to keep long-term rates high, and yields. The curve is deeply inverted. Typically, the yield curve peaks when the 10-year is minus 2-years by about 250 to 300 bps positive. This means 2-year rates could fall 95 bps to a range of 1.45%, which would be well below Fed estimates, and the 10-year rate would not have to be raised further.

Assuming the yield curve rises much higher than its current -50 bps, based on history, this would suggest the US will enter a recession at some point during that process, which would lower earnings estimates even further. .

It appears that chasing this rally will only lead to losses, as the market appears to have already priced in the best position for earnings, with a significant move down from current levels leading to a big move on rates. Gambling is being done on a scale.

Source: seekingalpha.com