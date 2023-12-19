December 19, 2023
The stock market is gambling heavily on rates and earnings.


The recent rise in shares comes despite falling fourth-quarter earnings estimates and also starting to downgrade 2024 earnings estimates. This has pushed the PE ratio back to the upper end of its range, meaning that given the recent rally in prices, the stock may not live up to high expectations.

Source: seekingalpha.com

