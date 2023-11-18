The stock market has seen strong ‘breadth’. There may be more benefits ahead.

The stock market has soared, and the rally includes stocks across most sectors, not just Big Tech. This is, quite simply, a good sign for the equity market.

The S&P 500 is up 10% from multi-month lows hit in late October. Sure, the technology sector of the index has gained a few more percentage points than that, but many stocks outside of technology have gained as well. Nearly 90% of stocks on the index are above their 20-day moving average, according to research firm Capthesis.

The stock market rally has seen strong “breadth,” meaning a large number of stocks are participating in the index’s recent gains. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Exchange-Traded Fund (ticker: RSP) equally weights each stock in the index, thus eliminating the outsized influence of Big Tech. The average S&P 500 stock is up more than 8% since late October, the ETF shows.

The main driver of the broad stock rally is expectations that interest rates may fall next year, resulting in a decline in US government bond yields. Data this week showed inflation declined in October, running at a slower pace than economists expected. This strengthens the narrative that the Federal Reserve may refrain from further interest rate hikes with the aim of cooling economic demand. The Fed may also cut rates within the next year. Treasury yields fell sharply this week.

Expectations of lower interest rates – and the resulting decline in Treasury yields – are positive for stocks of all types.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Within the tech sector, low bond yields provide a big boost to tech valuations because they make future profits more valuable. Many technology companies are growing rapidly and are expected to make huge profits many years into the future.

For more mature, economically sensitive companies that are generating massive profits today – think manufacturers, commodity producers and some consumer companies – to name a few sectors – low interest rates help the economy grow, Due to which expectations of sales and profit increase.

Shares of utilities and cellular service providers also gained. Their sales and profits are not sensitive to changes in macroeconomic demand, but investors own them for their consistent dividend payments. Lower Treasury yields make dividend yields more attractive, encouraging investors to buy stocks.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

This wide range of strong stock price performance is a positive sign. First, Big Tech, with its bright outlook for profit growth, could carry the market until the outlook for interest rates moves too high. Second, in a situation where Big Tech falters for some sector-specific reason, the rest of the market can pick up the slack as long as investors remain confident in the Fed’s plans and the outlook for the economy.

The best news of all is that history points to more gains for the market. Not only has a sizable portion of S&P 500 stocks advanced over the past several trading days, but this has coincided with an increase in daily trading volume – a sign of strong confidence in stocks. When this happens, the index continues to rise for most of the next 65 days, with an average return of 6.5%, according to Macro Risk Advisors.

Just respect the market – it is making it loud and clear that it is trying to move higher.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com