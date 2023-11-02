The stock market has probably reached an all-time low

According to market veteran Ed Yardeni, the stock market has just hit bottom.

Yardeni highlighted that the S&P 500 found support at its rising trend line off its March 2020 low.

“Santa may be early this year,” Yardeni said, pointing to a strong year-end season for the stock market.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Our chart of the day is from market veteran Ed Yardeni, which plots the S&P 500 from 2018 and highlights a key rising trend line that can act as support for the stock market.

Yardeni pointed to this chart in a note to clients on Wednesday and argued that the stock market has just bottomed.

“The S&P 500 may find support at its uptrend line connecting the lows of March 23, 2020 and October 12, 2022,” Yardeni said.

Indeed, from a technical perspective, the S&P 500 has made considerable progress over the past week after closing below the 4,200 support level. The index has reclaimed the important 4,200 level, and opened Thursday above its rising 200-day moving average, another closely watched technical level.

Much of the rally has been driven by better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results as well as the Federal Reserve’s less dovish stance toward interest rates. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at its FOMC meeting on Wednesday and gave no clear indication that it will raise interest rates next month.

If the stock market went down this week, as Yardeni suggests, it would play into the bullish seasonal trends that typically drive the stock market higher at the end of the year.

According to data from LPL Research, November has been the strongest month of the year for stock gains since 1950, as well as the beginning of the strongest two-month and six-month periods for stocks.

“Santa may come early this year,” Yardeni said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com