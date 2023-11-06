‘The stock-market correction is over’ after broad surge amid ‘epic’ market rallies

The S&P 500’s big jump amid last week’s “epic rallies” for stocks and bonds was driven by interest rate-sensitive sectors, which widened the index’s gains, leaving it poised for a year-end rally. Done. Yardeni Research.

“All 11 sectors rose last week, with many sectors enjoying their best week in nearly a year,” Yardeni analysts led by Ed Yardeni, the firm’s president and chief investment strategist, said in a note Monday. “We think the stock market correction is over and the S&P 500 is on track to return to 4,600 by year end.”

US stocks fell on Monday afternoon, with the S&P 500 index SPX slipping slightly to around 4,353 after posting its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2022 last week. A group of seven so-called Big Tech stocks have fueled the S&P 500’s rally. In 2023, investors will be watching for any signs of the market expanding as it grows.

“The decline in bond yields boosted valuation multiples of technology stocks as well as more traditional interest rate sensitive stocks,” Yardeni analysts said of last week’s rally.

Real estate was the best-performing sector of the S&P 500 last week, up 8.5%, while financials and consumer discretionary had the next biggest gains, the firm’s note showed.

How was the situation of S&P 500 sectors last week

S&P 500 Sector %Display real estate 8.5 financial situation 7.4 consumer discretionary 7.2 information technology 6.8 communication services 6.5 industrial- 5.3 utilities 5.2 Material 5.1 Health care 3.5 consumer staples 3.2 energy 2.3 Source: Yardeni Research Note

The U.S. stock market’s broad jump last week gave the S&P 500 SPX, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA and the Nasdaq Composite Comp a strong start to November, after the indexes declined over the past three months.

“From August to October, investors were spooked by a rise in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield from 3.96% on July 31 to 5.00% a week earlier,” Yardeni analysts said.

U.S. stock prices climbed broadly last week as Treasury bond yields fell, with the 10-year Treasury note rate seeing its biggest weekly decline since March on Friday afternoon, according to Dow Jones Markets data. It ended at 4.557% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. ,

Yardeni analysts wrote that last week’s “epic” bond-market rally drove the 10-year Treasury note yield “down to a comfortable distance above 5.00%.” He said the move was driven by “moderately bullish economic news, which seems to have triggered a massive short-covering rally by bears and panic buying by bulls.”

The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was trading higher at around 4.65% at last check on Monday, according to FactSet data. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Meanwhile, according to analysts, “the stock market appears to be following the classic seasonal year-end script of weakness in September and October, setting the stage for a Santa Claus rally.”

The S&P 500 gained 5.9% last week, with its Real Estate XX:SP500.60, Financials XX:SP500.40, Consumer-Discretionary XX:SP500.25, Technology XX:SP500.45 and Communications-Services XX:SP500. 50 All sectors outperformed the broader index over the same period.

Big Tech in 2023

Meanwhile, the S&P 500’s best-performing sectors so far in 2023 are communications services, technology and consumer discretionary, with each posting massive double-digit gains.

Big Tech stocks, which include seven giants falling within these three sectors, have a heavy weighting in the S&P 500 index.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp. NVDA, +1.46% has posted the biggest gains so far among Big Tech stocks in 2023. Shares of the tech company, with a market valuation of more than $1 trillion, have surged more than 208% so far this year. Monday afternoon trading, according to FactSet data.

The next biggest 2023 stock gainer among the Big Tech group is from Facebook parent Meta Platform Inc., META, +0.19% , which has surged nearly 162%, followed by Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.44% has seen its shares surge nearly 75%. , and then Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +0.60% jumped nearly 66% at last check, according to FactSet data.

But real estate and financials, the S&P 500’s top two sectors in last week’s rally, remain down so far in 2023, with each sector declining Monday afternoon. By contrast, the S&P 500 is up more than 13% this year, based on afternoon trading levels.

Source: www.marketwatch.com