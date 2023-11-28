The stock-market bullish trend is rising: Deutsche Bank now estimates the S&P 500 will reach a record 5,100 in 2024

Stocks will have another banner year in 2024, according to Deutsche Bank.

Strategists said the benchmark S&P 500 would climb 12% to a new all-time high of 5,100.

Much of Wall Street is bullish on the index, which has shrugged off gloomy predictions of a spectacular gain this year.

Deutsche Bank has become the latest big name on Wall Street to issue a bullish stock market forecast for 2024, with analysts predicting the S&P 500 will hit a new all-time high next year.

The bank’s strategists said on Monday they expect the benchmark stock index to trade at 5,100 points at the end of 2024, 12% above its current level and a far cry from the previous record of 4,768 points set in January 2022.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital are among other well-known Wall Street firms who have made upbeat predictions for US equities in 2024.

Deutsche Bank’s bullish outlook is based on the view that the US is close to a “soft landing” economic scenario, with inflation slowing while quarterly GDP growth remains strong.

“Core inflation has fallen…a sustained decline would allow inflation to return to its pre-pandemic range without the need to slow growth,” a team led by Binky Chadha wrote in a research note seen by Business Insider.

Chadha’s team did not rule out the possibility of a recession, but said it was unlikely to have much of a negative impact on stock prices “given that it is widely anticipated, and expected to be mild and short-lived”. .

In that scenario, earnings at S&P 500-listed companies would still climb 10% in 2024, according to strategists. He said that if America manages to avoid economic recession, this figure will increase to 19%.

dream economic scenario

Deutsche Bank’s upbeat outlook reflects the fact that it has been a good year for both the economy and stocks.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes through the end of 2022 have driven inflation down to 3.2% by October, without decelerating the growth or jobs market.

U.S. gross domestic product grew 4.9% in the third quarter, smashing forecasters’ predictions, while the unemployment rate still hovered below 4%, despite fears that the central bank’s increasingly tight tightening campaign would lead to a massive… But there will be layoffs.

Meanwhile, equities have rejected analysts’ gloomy predictions for a rally in 2023, including the “Magnificent Seven” Big Tech group – Apple, Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Facebook’s original Meta platform and Tesla – Are prominent.

The S&P 500 is up an impressive 19% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 36% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just under 2,200 points.

Wall Street bullish

There’s clearly an optimistic mood among stock pickers at the moment, with Deutsche Bank not the only big name on Wall Street to predict that the S&P 500 could climb to record highs.

Both Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets predicted last week that the benchmark index would reach 5,000 points by the end of 2024, while Societe Generale offered a slightly trickier scenario where it ends the year at 4,750 after recession-induced volatility. Does business.

BMO Capital joined the party on Monday, with chief strategist Brian Belsky saying stocks are at the beginning of a multi-year bull market and reiterating Deutsche’s prediction that the S&P 500 will reach 5,100. Goldman Sachs estimates the index will rise to 4,700 next year.

Adding to Chadha’s credentials is the fact that he was one of the only Wall Street strategists to call a surprise stock-market rally this year.

He wrote in Deutsche Bank’s outlook published around this time last year that the S&P 500 would rise in early 2023, lose some of its gains due to the recession and then reach 4,500 by the end of the year. The gauge was trading just 50 points above that level by Monday’s close.

Source: www.businessinsider.com