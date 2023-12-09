The stock analysts who got it wrong last year are predicting a soft landing in 2024

What a difference a year makes. Heading into 2023, stock forecasters were predicting an imminent recession due to high interest rates in the financial markets. As we enter 2024, by contrast, Wall Street expects a soft landing for the US economy to take the market to record highs.

Most strategists also expect the Federal Reserve to take an aggressive stance on its rate hikes, sending the S&P 500 further higher in the new year.

However, like most New Year’s resolutions, stock forecasts often bow out of reality.

Which analysts predicted an impending recession last year? This never materialized. Instead, the economy continues to grow; Inflation is coming down and stocks are surging toward year end and posting double-digit gains.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, told CBS MoneyWatch, “80 percent of people were wrong this year — painting yourself into a narrative corner and really convincing yourself that we’re in a recession is very, very bad.” it’s easy.” ,

Economic growth this year has averaged about 3%, compared with annual growth of 1.8% over the past 10 years. “We had a pretty healthy recession in 2023,” Hogan quipped.

Investors in the coming year will also have to grapple with the presidential election as well as the military conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, all or none of which could impact the state of U.S. equities.

grand 7

Currently up 19% year-to-date, the S&P’s progress this year was largely driven by the so-called Magnificent Seven, a group of large-cap technology stocks. Those companies – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platform, Nvidia and Tesla – contributed more than 70% of the S&P’s advance in 2023. “The other 493 stocks didn’t get much love,” said Hogan, who expects industrials, health care and energy companies — the worst-performing sectors — to lead the way in the new year.

JPMorgan analysts offer a disappointing outlook. “One should note that almost all of the stock market’s gains this year came from a small number of tech stocks,” JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic and Bram Kaplan wrote in a client note Thursday. “The rest of the market was largely in a ‘holding pattern,’ uncertain about the prospects for the economy. This led to a high concentration of index weights in a handful of the largest stocks not seen in 50 years.”

Still, Hogan optimistically forecasts that the S&P 500 will end up between 4,800 and 5,000 in 2024, yielding a 9.5% return or 10.5% when dividends are included. And the veteran market strategist is not alone in his bright outlook.

Bank of America’s Savita Subramaniam and Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha expect the S&P 500 to rise to 5,000 or more. Goldman Sachs Group’s David Kostin believes the stock benchmark will finish at or near its previous record, and Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, known for typically taking a bearish outlook on stocks, is predicting That the index will close at 4,500 in 2024.

Record high for the S&P 500?

BMO Capital Markets also expects the S&P to climb to a record in 2024, while Societe Generale is expecting gains in equities even if they don’t surpass the previous closing peak of 4,796.56 hit in January 2022.

Amid these bullish calls, JPMorgan Chase is the biggest takeaway: The S&P 500 will decline to 4,200 by the end of next year as domestic savings contract and geopolitical risks remain elevated, says Dubravko Lakos, chief global equity strategist at JPMorgan. “Better forecast than the rest,” Bujas said in his bleacher.

Lakos-Bazas’ colleagues, Kolanovic and Kaplan, wrote, “Inflation has played an important role in boosting corporate earnings, which in many cases has been achieved by selling fewer units at higher prices or by cutting costs.”

Of course, the state of the S&P 500 in 2024 will ultimately depend on the performance of the individual companies it tracks.

John Lynch, Comerica’s chief investment officer, writes, “Fortunately, corporate profits are set to accelerate as we expect market growth to reflect earnings growth. In our base scenario the S&P index is valued at 4,750 by year-end 2024.” “Reasonable in range.”

In any given year, the S&P 500 ends higher than it started 68% of the time, a percentage that climbs to 83% in the fourth year of a presidential cycle, “so the math should work out for you next year as well,” Hogan says. offered.

“The labor market isn’t broken yet, it’s the biggest piece holding things together,” Hogan said. If the Fed remains stubborn on inflation and doesn’t cut rates next year, that could slow economic activity. ” He said another scenario that could derail the stock market’s momentum would be an expansion of the Hamas-Israel conflict to include Iran, which could potentially disrupt the global supply of petroleum products.

